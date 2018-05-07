Watching over dying mum amid final-year project

Three months ago, Ms Mahsuri Minhat was working towards finishing her final-year fashion project at Temasek Polytechnic.

She was doing one of the hardest things in her life at the same time - watching her mother die.

In the last two weeks of her mother's life, the 20-year-old - who was studying apparel design and merchandising - would sit by her mother's bed, drafting designs and sewing her garment for her project.

"She wasn't conscious anymore. We made sure that someone was always by her side 24 hours a day. Whatever work I could do beside her, I would do," said Ms Mahsuri, whose late mother had suffered from breast cancer for 10 years.

Life came full circle during those last moments with her mother, who had sparked her interest in fashion.

Growing up, Ms Mahsuri had watched her mother make garments using an old Singer sewing machine. She sewed clothes like the traditional baju kurung, curtains and cushion covers, she said.

"She taught me how to sew by hand, how to sew straight lines, and she was very happy that I took this poly course," she added.

Ms Mahsuri took home the Seven Stars Production Course Silver Medal this year as the second-best graduate in her course, with a grade point average of 3.73.

Her resilience is a trait she learnt from her mother. "She brought us up to be strong and positive. In the whole 10 years, I don't remember her crying much," said Ms Mahsuri, the youngest of four siblings. Their father is a taxi driver.

In fact, even after a relapse of her cancer a few years ago, her mother, who had been a housewife, took up a part-time shelving assistant job at a library.

"She didn't want to be stuck at home. She wanted to get fresh air, meet people, contribute to the household bills," said Ms Mahsuri.

Although she did well with eight points for her O levels, her parents did not force her to take the junior college route.

"My mum told me to go for it if I have the interest in something, that the distance will seem like nothing because of passion," she said.

Her daily commute was a 11/2-hour bus and train ride from her home in the west to Temasek Polytechnic in the east. "I just wanted to do something I like, work hard at it. It wasn't about chasing As," said Ms Mahsuri, who is starting work in July at a modern Malay bridal boutique, where she did a three-month internship last year.

"I wish my mother saw me graduate but we were all very prepared because her condition was deteriorating and we knew she wasn't going to make it so far.

"People ask me how I handled my final-year project, but there was really no choice but to pull through, since I was put in that situation," she said. "I knew I didn't want to let it affect my studies because my mum would have been upset too."

Amelia Teng