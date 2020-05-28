Virus curbs delay school upgrading

Precautionary measures to contain Covid-19 have affected upgrading works at Bukit View Primary, Mayflower Primary, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary and St Margaret's Primary schools.

Bukit View Primary was slated to move to a holding site from January next year, while its permanent site undergoes upgrading.

But delays in sprucing works mean it will move to the holding site only in January 2022 and go back to its permanent site in January 2024, after upgrading is completed, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

Mayflower Primary will return to its permanent site in January 2022 instead of next January, as more time is needed for upgrading, while St Margaret's Primary will go back to its permanent site in January 2023 instead of January 2022.

Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary, which is undergoing on-site upgrading, will transit to single-session school in January 2022, instead of a year earlier as planned.

"Schools will make the necessary arrangements during the affected periods to ensure that all students continue to have a conducive learning environment," the MOE said.

The coronavirus outbreak has also delayed plans for a new primary school to open in January next year. The campus in Tampines North will be ready only by late next year instead.

The MOE added that it will relocate an existing school, Angsana Primary School, to the new campus in January 2022.

The new campus, at 51 Tampines Street 61, is about 2km away from Angsana Primary's current site at 3 Tampines Street 22.

This move "would achieve a better overall distribution of primary school places in the area", said the ministry, and provide Angsana Primary with new facilities, such as an indoor sports hall and media resource library.

Amelia Teng