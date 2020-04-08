Use Snapask app to enhance learning at home

A mobile app that connects students doing home-based learning with tutors will enhance learning through a free subscription in partnership with Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The Snapask application, which offers tutoring on demand for students studying at home, will now also provide specially curated news content from The Straits Times.

The service from the Asia-based edutech firm is open for the first 1,000 students to sign up for free by next Wednesday. A total of more than 10,000 free subscriptions will be available, with sign-ups for the rest to take place later.

The initial free bundle includes 30 one-on-one tutoring sessions - about 10 to 15 hours in all - and 14 days' access to all Straits Times content online. Snapask's tutors are students at local tertiary institutions such as the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University.

Snapask will also work with The Straits Times' award-winning Schools team of teaching experts and editors to curate articles and co-create news content.

The initiative comes at a time when more than 500,000 students will not be able to attend school physically amid strict "circuit breaker" measures that are in place until May 4.

Snapask founder and chief executive Timothy Yu said: "Technology will play a key role in defeating this pandemic, in medical treatment and... to introduce a new standard for how education can be provided online effectively."

Ms Lydia Lim, head of SPH Schools, said: "With the health authorities advising social distancing and closures of schools and tutoring facilities, it's crucial for us to do our part to provide convenient ways to learn. We are glad to work with Snapask to create online content that can be consumed by students and educators anywhere, any time."

Snapask recently pledged similar free services in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Indonesia.

Secondary 4 student Althea Lim, 16, said: "It's five hours of school now with home-based learning, but I usually end school at 3pm.

"Naturally, I'm concerned about the depth of learning - and I'm taking my O-level examinations this year - so I would look towards supplementing my learning at home via other online services too."

Students can sign up at https://start.snapask.com/st

If they are already using Snapask, they can go to the Home Based Learning tab on the site to sign up.

Athena Tan