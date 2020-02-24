Universities to hold open house, career fair online

Two major annual events at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the Singapore Management University (SMU) - their open house and career fair - are going digital this year.

This comes after the three universities have moved many classes online in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design also had a virtual open house last Saturday. It does not have a career fair.

NTU's first virtual open house will be held on Saturday, when real-life campus tours will be replaced by virtual tours.

The annual event typically attracts about 20,000 visitors.

Prospective students will be able to "visit" buildings around the campus through 360-degree videos.

Various immersive videos of the rooms in the halls of residence as well as for campus facilities will also be uploaded on the virtual open house microsite.

Students can also attend online talks and presentations in virtual classrooms to find out more about NTU's application and selection processes, the degree programmes offered and the internship and overseas opportunities available.

A live chat feature addresses specific queries, and a hotline will be set up for those who prefer to chat over the phone. Some schools also plan to have virtual presentations.

SMU director of admissions strategy and outreach Linette Lim said that a two-day virtual SMU open house will run from Saturday, hosted on an SMU microsite.

"Students will get 24/7 access to our school's community and culture," she said.

SMU's annual open house typically sees about 13,000 visitors.

A schedule of live information sessions - generally from 10am to 6pm each day - will be released leading up to the virtual open house. Students can watch those sessions to find out more about SMU's degree programmes, and staff and students will be on hand to answer questions.

SMU's virtual open house will also feature virtual tours of the campus.

Said Ms Lim: "We want prospective students to have the same physical open house experience.

"We might keep the site running for a few days so students can continue to get information."

As for the career fair segment, NTU draws about 15,000 students each year who are looking to meet prospective employers and land their first job. The fair was originally planned for Feb 7, 11 and 14.

It is being replaced with iFair, a fully interactive virtual career fair hosted on another NTU microsite which will run from March 2 to 8 and allow students to visit virtual "booths" set up by participating employers, said NTU.

At iFair, students will be able to interact with recruiters through video and audio calls, or text, at a virtual "networking lounge". They will also be able to review job opportunities, drop off their resumes, and receive interview requests from firms.

NUS will announce more details soon.