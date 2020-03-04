Universities suspend exchange programme to Italy, recall students

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has suspended student exchanges to universities in Italy in the light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases there.

Exchange programmes to South Korea were also suspended late last month across NUS, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University and Singapore University of Technology and Design. Such measures come as the number of coronavirus cases in these countries climbs.

On Monday, NUS senior vice-provost (undergraduate education) Bernard Tan sent a circular to students and staff that said the university is contacting affected students and that arrangements are being made for those who are in Italy to return to Singapore as soon as possible.

Prof Tan said: "The university is closely following the Covid-19 developments in countries where our students are on exchange. The safety and well-being of our students are of the highest priority - we will make the necessary decisions should the situations in these countries escalate."

The Singapore University of Social Sciences and Singapore Institute of Technology do not have any exchange students in Italy.

The other local universities did not respond to queries about their exchange programmes to Italy by press time.

From today, travellers who have been to South Korea, northern Italy and Iran within the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore, it was announced yesterday.

Singaporeans, residents and long-term pass holders who had been to these places in the last 14 days will be issued a Stay-Home Notice when they return, which means they must remain in their place of residence at all times for that duration.