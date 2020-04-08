Teachers, parents can tap free content from The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao

As more than 500,000 students here start a month-long period of home-based learning this week, The Straits Times would like to support all Singapore schools and teachers.

From next week, teachers can opt to receive complimentary electronic copies of IN, The Straits Times' publication for secondary school students, and Little Red Dot, for primary school pupils.

They will also receive a package of 25 standalone, ready-to-use lessons based on news articles in PDF format.

These resources will be available to all teachers or schools under the Ministry of Education.

The Straits Times Schools editor Serene Luo said her team, which is behind the publications, is keen to ease the burden on teachers who are looking for resources to engage students with.

"We think we can especially help English language, social studies and CCE (character and citizenship education) teachers. I personally hope our students can keep up with the news happening around the world, and develop a greater appreciation for everything people are doing during this crisis," she said.

Asked about the move, Secondary 3 student Bernadette Tan, 15, said: "My school provides Covid-19 updates through Instagram. I would like to get more updates on the pandemic and what is happening in other countries. These resources will also enable me to understand what else is happening besides Covid-19."

Separately, Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group (CMG) will also have resources available to supplement students' Chinese language learning at home.

On ZBschools.sg, students will be able to access arts and craft instructional videos, interactive series such as one on important iconic landmarks and locations, as well as stories from 700 years of Singapore history.

Public access to this Chinese content is for free from now till the end of the month.

The online portal will also feature a "Covid-19" section to help children learn about the pandemic through articles, infographics and videos.

Ms Cheong Lin Li, editor of CMG's student publications, said: "Through all these interesting programmes and activities, children will be exposed to the Chinese language in a way that is relevant to their daily lives."

Parents and teachers can also opt for complimentary electronic copies of the Chinese student publications - Thumbs Up and Thumbs Up Junior for primary school, and zbComma for secondary school.

• Interested schools or teachers can sign up to receive the English language content by contacting Mr David Tan at davtan@sph.com.sg or Miss Chong Xin Wei at cxinwei@sph.com.sg

• Parents and teachers can contact Miss Tyu Ke Wei at tkewei@sph.com.sg for the Chinese language content.