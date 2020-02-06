Switching from JC to polytechnic

While about one in three O-level school leavers was this year posted to a junior college, some are considering switching to the polytechnic route after first trying out life as a junior college student.

Figures by the Ministry of Education (MOE) showed that of the 20,300 school leavers this year, about 38 per cent were posted to junior colleges, while 52 per cent were offered places in the polytechnics.

Similar to last year, 10 per cent were posted to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Those offered places in junior colleges and the Millennia Institute reported to their respective schools yesterday.

Students posted to the polytechnics and ITE will receive a letter from their respective institutions with their enrolment details.

But even as they reported to their junior colleges, several students asked The Straits Times about switching from an A-level programme to a polytechnic diploma course if they find the junior college route unsuitable.

One of them was 17-year-old Adrian Ong.

He was torn between going to a junior college and taking up cyber security in a polytechnic, but in the end decided on the junior college route as it will offer him more options in university.

He said: "In the end, I decided that I should try the junior college route first. But I want to be able to switch to a polytechnic course if I find that the junior college route is too academic for me.

"Can I know if I will be able to do so?"

MOE's figures in previous years showed that 400 to 500 students made the switch from a junior college to a polytechnic each year.

Most do so in the middle or at the end of the first year of their stint in a junior college.

Several students made the switch in the second year. About 200 enrolled in polytechnics after receiving their A-level results.

But only a small number moved from a polytechnic to enrol as a junior college student. MOE had previously said that only 50 to 60 polytechnic students move to the junior colleges each year.

To enter a junior college, a student's L1R5 score - based on O-level results for English and five relevant subjects - must not exceed 20 points.

Polytechnics require that the total score for English and four other subjects not exceed 26 points.

The Education Ministry had last week announced a shorter pathway for students who completed their A levels and are considering enrolment in a polytechnic.

It followed the announcement last year that A-level students can apply for course exemptions, potentially shaving six months off a three-year diploma programme.

They can apply for a polytechnic place in August, six months after collecting their results in February, instead of waiting for the following year to enrol.

This means they can start their diploma studies in the second semester in October.

The latest announcement will give A-level students a further boost - some 56 diploma courses will have their durations cut to two years after the appropriate module exemptions.

This means that A-level students accepted to these courses may begin their second year of a three-year diploma programme in October and graduate two years later.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said MOE will continue to provide multiple pathways and "porosity" between the pathways for students to take the most suitable path to realise their potential, regardless of their starting point.

Polytechnic officials say many students transfer after struggling with their studies in a junior college. However, they note that a growing number make the switch because they have discovered a talent or keen interest in a particular subject.

Some also realised that they learn better through practical, applied learning, which the polytechnics are good at.