SUTD still popular without MIT branding

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) continues to be a draw for school leavers seeking a degree education, with over 3,000 applications received this year.

The school took in 458 students, which is 5 per cent more than the 437 students it took in last year. This is despite the fact that SUTD ended its undergraduate collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology last year.

SUTD president Chong Tow Chong said 76 per cent of freshmen this year chose to join SUTD despite having multiple university offers.

The latest graduate employment survey released in March showed that SUTD's class of 2017 received higher starting salaries than their peers from three other local autonomous universities - the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University.

