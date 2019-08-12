SUSS law school takes in more poly grads

Singapore's first two law schools have been opening their doors to more than just top junior college students recently.

However, the country's newest and third law school has been welcoming a diverse range of students ever since it was set up in 2016.

The law school at Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) has gradually expanded its intake every year, while at the same time taking in an increasing number of polytechnic graduates. This year, it admitted 29 applicants from polytechnics, out of an intake of 68 across the undergraduate course and Juris Doctor programme, which is for students who already have degrees.

Last year it had 21 polytechnic graduates out of a batch of 63, and in 2017 there were 19 poly graduates out of a pioneer intake of 61. The other applicants were degree holders, and International Baccalaureate and A-level holders.

The SUSS law school - where the average age of students is the late 30s - was set up to address a shortage of lawyers in criminal and family law. It will grow its intake to 75 students for next year's cohort.

The school's students are generally a more diverse bunch than those at the other universities, and include working adults like counsellors, paralegals, police and prison officers, and social workers.

The school's vice-dean Darren Koh said: "Here we have an entire law school that bucks the trend. Our profile of students is not the traditional type of students who join law schools in Singapore.

"Criminal and family law are areas (where) fewer people practise but are no less complex. These are the human side of the legal profession."

Associate Professor Koh said the school's selection process focuses on applicants' backgrounds, their experiences and why they want to join the legal profession.

"We interview people to find out where they come from, their back-story, what they do in their spare time. We want to see where their heart is for the community," he said. "Unfortunately, these are also the people who may not come from the background that allows them to score straight As in school."

But many of the polytechnic applicants come with work experience, which is useful, he said. "The work exposure helps them mature faster and be more aware of issues in life."

Prof Koh, who is head of taxation and law programmes, said the school has turned applicants away if it deemed them unprepared for the demands of law school. It gets about 200 applications a year. "We tell them to go work for a few years and if they think they still want to practise law, come back again."

This is also to address the attrition rate among young lawyers in the profession, many of whom entered the industry because it was "the most natural thing to do after getting distinctions", he added.

Students need a grade point average of at least 3.5 upon graduation to qualify as professional lawyers, just like law graduates from the National University of Singapore and Singapore Management University.

"People are expecting SUSS law graduates to be a different breed... (We) need lawyers who can do a good job and stay in the field," he said.