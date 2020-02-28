Students who graduated from 4 local universities last year earned higher starting salaries

SINGAPORE - Students who graduated from four local universities last year earned a higher median starting salary, with those in the information and digital technologies sectors drawing the highest rates for full-time permanent jobs, as well as the highest median gross monthly salary.

Fresh grads took home a median gross monthly salary of $3,600 last year, compared with $3,500 in 2018, according to a joint graduate employment survey released on Friday (Feb 28).

Those in courses such as computer science, information security, and software engineering had the highest median gross monthly pay of $4,400.

The annual survey, conducted last November, showed that 81.7 per cent of new graduates were in full-time permanent work, slightly higher than the 81.2 per cent in 2018.

Overall, 90.7 per cent of them were employed within six months of completing their final examinations, up from 90.2 per cent in 2018. This refers to graduates in full-time, part-time, temporary or freelance work.

The proportion of graduates doing freelance work was 2 per cent last year, an increase from the 1.8 per cent in 2018. Meanwhile, 2.4 per cent of graduates were unable to secure full-time employment and are employed temporarily, a 0.1 percentage point increase from 2018.

Graduates from the information and digital technologies, business, health sciences and built environment courses had the highest full-time permanent employment rates.

The survey polled 11,400 fresh graduates from full-time programmes at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

The joint exercise was conducted around six months after the graduates had completed their final exams.

As the surveys for Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) are ongoing, their results will be released at a later date.