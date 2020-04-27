Student who aced exams believes in paying it forward

She scored three points in her O-level exams and could have gotten into almost any school she wanted.

But being a "hands-on" person, Ms Tea Pei Qi chose to take up a diploma in multimedia and infocomm technology at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP).

She is graduating next month with a perfect grade point average of 4, and is currently working with the American multinational technology company IBM as an application developer, under an apprenticeship programme.

She intends to read computer science in a local university.

"In my upper secondary years, I was aware of my learning style. I preferred hands-on, practical stuff and I would also appreciate theory better if I could see the application first. So I thought a polytechnic would be a better fit," said Ms Tea, 19.

Her secondary school, Chung Cheng High School (Yishun), offered computer studies as a subject. But she said she did not take it up after doing some research and finding out that it did not really cover the area of IT that she was interested in, which was web development.

She decided to take subjects such as principles of accounts, physics and chemistry instead.

At the time, she was also fairly independent in her studies as her parents could not afford to send her for additional tuition lessons.

Her mother is an administrative assistant and her father is an IT technician. She also has an elder sister.

"We didn't worry about day-to-day expenses or money for food, but we couldn't afford anything extra like private tuition," she said.

"My Chung Cheng teachers were kind and said yes when I asked them for consultations, and that helped me a lot. I'm really grateful for them. It's one of the best things that happened to me."

In NYP, she joined a mentoring club to help youth with weekly academic coaching. The club also runs senior citizen befriending events.

The youth beneficiaries are "very likely in the position I was in when in secondary school", she said. "I would say it was my way of paying it forward."

Jolene Ang