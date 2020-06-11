S'pore Poly combines 8 programmes into one diploma

Students who want to study media, arts and design at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) will be able to try out different specialisations before deciding on one, which was not possible previously.

SP yesterday said it has replaced eight related diploma programmes with the single diploma in media, arts and design, which has eight specialisations.

This will allow students to explore various tracks and give them cross-disciplinary training and exposure.

The specialisations include animation and game art, game design and development, integrated marketing communications and motion design and effects.

These were previously taught under separate diploma programmes.

First-semester students will take foundation modules such as in writing and design, as well as "taster" modules that will introduce them to the fundamentals of the various specialisations.

To encourage students to step out of their comfort zones and broaden their learning experiences, the grades from "taster" modules will not be included in their grade point average scores.

Students will then choose one specialisation to focus on for the next 21/2 years of their diploma.

They will still have the opportunity to take selected modules from the other specialisations as electives during their second and final years, said the polytechnic.

SP principal and chief executive Soh Wai Wah said the new programme is part of efforts to build "a competent and sought-after talent pool for the arts, design and media industries".

Career options for these graduates include animators, designers, games developers, motion graphics artists and music producers.

"The future prospects of graduates from the new diploma are promising. They will become a new generation of 'key-shaped' professionals who are resilient and versatile across multiple disciplines," said Mr Soh.

The first cohort will be admitted in the academic year starting April next year through existing admissions exercises, including the Early Admissions Exercise this month.

Yesterday, The Straits Times (ST) reported on Nanyang Polytechnic's changes in its teaching approach, which will see students work on projects that involve several subjects and skills from the get-go. This will start with business intelligence and analytics students.

Under the new approach, students will take units that combine several subjects and skills, with industry players contributing content material and possibly teaching it.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic told ST yesterday that its School of Business and Accountancy is piloting a new programme that blends internship and studies for third-year business studies diploma students.

The programme is taught based on "competency areas", such as emerging technologies and disruptions, rather than the usual teaching modules.

Instead of a conventional timetable with semester-based subject modules, students will have learning opportunities such as seminars delivered by industry experts, learning journeys, online courses and multiple internships blended over the one-year period.