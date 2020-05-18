SMU’s financial aid programmes and scholarships help those in need

Investing time and effort in a world-class education builds important foundations for the future for many people, but it may be a financial burden for some.

It is therefore important to have the right plans in place to ensure that your educational pursuits don’t take a backseat due to rising costs of living.

At the Singapore Management University (SMU), you’ll be able to receive the quality education that you desire without the need to worry about affordability, thanks to its broad range of financial aid programmes, assistance schemes, grants and scholarships.

Find out what you need

With SMU’s financial needs calculator, you’ll be able to estimate how much you need to commit,.

Once you have a clearer idea about the fees, there are several options you can consider if you wish to apply for financial support. These range from government and donor bursaries, to tuition grants and book allowances. For example, SMU Access, the first of its kind offered in Singapore, , offers an aid package that will fully cover tuition fees for eligible Singaporean students after other scholarships, bursaries and grants have been accounted for. It is also bond-free.

Financial support is not limited to incoming students only. There is even more support and financial assistance resources available for current SMU students, even if they have received them before. This ensures students’ peace of mind during the course of their study.

SMU Resilience Fund

SMU recognises that there is additional financial stress faced by students due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and has reached out to provide assistance as much as it can. As such, the SMU Resilience Fund — a community fund — was established to help prioritise the welfare of its students to ensure no one falls behind.

Undergraduates can benefit from these funds in the form of bursaries, and postgraduate students can utilise them as short-term grants to help them tide through emergencies.

In creating this fund, SMU hopes to instil the spirit of giving back and paying it forward for all its recipients, so that every student in need can receive support now, and in future.

Scholarships, awards and grants



Hundreds of need-based scholarships can be applied for to make your educational journey smoother. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MANAGEMENT UNIVERSITY



Hundreds of other need-based, bond-free scholarships are available too, including SMU merit-based scholarships and government and donor scholarships. The flagship ones are the SMU Global Impact Scholarship Award, Lee Kong Chian Scholars’ Programme, SMU Merit Scholarship Programme and Yip Pin Xiu Scholarship. These scholarships are bond-free.

The MOE Tuition Grant provided by the Singapore government also subsidises a portion of tuition fees for eligible Singapore citizens, permanent residents and international. Tuition fees are based on a fixed fee model — annual fees remain unchanged throughout the standard four-year duration of study at SMU, thus making financial planning easier.

Along with this, eligible students may apply for additional loans such as the Tuition Fee Loan which covers up to 90 per cent of already subsidised tuition fees, and the SMU Student Computer Loan to help them obtain laptops for their course of study.

With all these financial aid options available at SMU, students can rest assured that they’ll be getting the top-notch education that they’ve always wanted, without having to worry about financial issues.

Visit https://admissions.smu.edu.sg/financial-aid and https://admissions.smu.edu.sg/financial-aid-type/scholarships/smu to find out more about SMU’s financial aid programmes, scholarships and grants.