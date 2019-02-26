SMU, NTU offer more options, places for computer studies

More undergraduates will be able to take up computing-related programmes at Singapore Management University (SMU) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) from August this year, when the new academic year begins.

SMU has announced it will be offering two new computing-related degree programmes: computer science, and computing and law.

Students who choose to take up a bachelor's degree in computer science will learn technical skills to build computing products.

Those reading computing and law will be trained in both areas.

SMU said they will be "equipped with skill sets in IT and business innovation, operating IT and business innovations within a legal framework and employing IT in legal practice".

NTU has also allocated 675 places for its 10 computing-related undergraduate programmes this academic year, which include data analytics and cyber security.

This is up from 450 in 2015, which was "the year NTU's intake for these programmes started increasing steadily", said the university.

NTU will also be offering two new double majors - mathematical and computer sciences, and biomedical sciences and bio-business. Both are four-year programmes.

Professor Ling San, NTU provost and vice-president (academic), said: "As a leading global university, we strive to always stay ahead of the curve, seize opportunities in emerging areas, and forecast future industry demand.

"We can then design new programme offerings and plan our intake numbers accordingly in anticipation of this demand."

Students who take up the double major programme in mathematical and computer sciences - offered jointly by the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and the School of Computer Science and Engineering - can specialise in at least one of four areas.

They are: theoretical computer science, cryptography and cyber security, data science, and financial modelling.

Those in the biomedical sciences and bio-business programme - run by the School of Biological Sciences, Nanyang Business School and the Copenhagen Business School (CBS) - will learn about biomedical sciences and biotechnology, and also business and manufacturing operations management and industry-related regulatory matters.

Students enrolled in this new programme will spend a semester at CBS to cover the bio-business component.