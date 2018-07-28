SkillsFuture pilots work-learn bootcamp to support fresh grads, mid-career professionals

SINGAPORE - SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) is piloting a new work-learn programme called the SkillsFuture Work-Learn Bootcamp.

Part of a series of new initiatives meant to enhance work-learn opportunities for young Singaporeans, it is designed to equip participants with behavioural and technical skills related to specific job roles to better prepare them to seek employment at a participating company.

The new initiatives were announced by Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Manpower), at the second SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Carnival on Saturday (July 28).

The bootcamp aims to match up Singapore citizens and permanent residents who are recent graduates or in the middle of their careers with companies registered or incorporated in Singapore who are seeking fresh talent.

The bootcamp consists of eight to 12 weeks of intensive training, conducted by participating polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

Participants who complete the training can then apply to participating companies for jobs in sectors with high labour demand.

Mentors at the companies will be assigned to the participants, and will continue to support them as they develop their skills at work. The companies are involved in developing the training curriculum according to the roles they are aiming to fill.

Republic Polytechnic and the Singapore Institute of Retail Studies, which is part of Nanyang Polytechnic, have started the first run of the bootcamp this month for the digital marketing job role.

Singapore Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic will also introduce a programme for job roles related to engineering and big data later this year.

Singaporean participants will also receive a training allowance capped at $500 per month when they complete the programme.

Employers will receive a $5,000 mentorship grant for each participant joining their company, which is meant to support the participant.

Interested participants can find out more at www.skillsfuture.sg/worklearnbootcamp.

SSG will also introduce six new programmes under its Earn and Learn Programme (ELP), which has benefited about 2,400 graduates from polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education so far.

These include specialist diplomas in applied artificial intelligence, and healthy ageing and community care for seniors.