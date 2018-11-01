SkillsFuture initiatives to increase quality of adult education training

SINGAPORE - New SkillsFuture initiatives to raise the quality of adult education training will soon be rolled out.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (Nov 1) announced that starting next year, course trainers can attend a new Advanced Certificate in Learning and Performance programme to pick up skills to help them teach better.

For example, they will learn how to conduct online classes, along with conducting classes in classrooms or workplaces.

Speaking at the Adult Learning Symposium 2018 held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Mr Chee said that in a world of work that is changing at an ever-increasing pace, these changes were to provide workers with "the necessary support to ride this wave of change through skills upgrading and reskilling".

Mr Chee, who is also Senior Minister of State for Education, said: "While such job disruptions can present opportunities, new business models and innovations, it also means that our workers need to adapt, so that they can move into these new growth areas."

To raise the quality of training in the sector, more training providers will also have to ensure that at least 80 per cent of their trainers or assessors are equipped with the necessary qualifications.

This requirement previously applied only to Workforce Skills Qualifications-accredited training providers.

Now, all non-accredited training providers offering certifiable courses subsidised by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will have to meet the same requirement.

They will be given a two-year transition period.

SSG is the agency in charge of the SkillsFuture movement to promote lifelong learning among Singaporeans through work-study programmes, bite-sized courses and digital skills workshops, among others.

Mr Chee said ensuring that trainers are equipped with the required skills will enable training providers to innovate and drive more effective learning, which will lead to higher quality training for all workers.

A framework that provides information such as career pathways, job roles and relevant competencies required will also be introduced to help those who wish to join the Training and Adult Education sector, as well as employers and training providers.

Said Mr Chee: "We want to empower every Singaporean to succeed in the future economy.

"This is why we need to support and enable our workforce to acquire the skill sets that can help them thrive in new and emerging industries."