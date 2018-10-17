Singapore Institute of Technology alumni to receive $2,000 worth of credits for courses

SINGAPORE - Alumni from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will each receive $2,000 worth of credits which they can use to take courses at the university.

The move by SIT will allow its current pool of 8,000 former students to enrol in courses offered by its lifelong learning division starting next year.

It is the latest university to open up courses or offer learning credits for its alumni, amid a nationwide push for institutes of higher learning to play a greater role in adult education.

Others like the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University have also launched similar schemes for their alumni.

SIT president Tan Thiam Soon announced its new initiative on Wednesday (Oct 17) at the university's graduation ceremony at its Dover campus.

"While we have helped you open up your career pathways, we believe that the stronger your professional accreditations, the more doors will open for you," he said.

"The challenge for those of us already in or getting into the workforce is the willingness to always be students."

The courses could range from one-day masterclasses to short courses over a few weeks. Topics covered include health sciences, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Registration begins in January next year for courses starting in April. The credits are valid for five years.

SIT's class of 2018 consists of 1,650 graduates. Some programmes like engineering and nursing are seeing their first batches graduate this year.

Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing, who was the guest of honour at the Wednesday ceremony, said graduation is a milestone, but does not mark the end of learning.

Prof Tan said SIT's focus is to build a pipeline of talent to meet Singapore's needs, for instance, in the development of the transport sector or the demand for IT professionals.

SIT's Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering programme is the first in Singapore, he said, to integrate extra professional certification for students even before they start work.

The course, launched in 2014, offers highly specialised training with a focus on railway engineering, and SIT works closely with industry partners like the Land Transport Authority and SMRT to develop the curriculum.

More than 90 per cent of its pioneer batch of 67 graduates are already employed.

Prof Tan said that SIT aims to develop graduates who are specialists in their fields, who have a strong theoretical foundation and know how to apply knowledge to solve real-world problems.

To that end, its Integrated Work Study Programme lasts between eight and 12 months, longer than typical internships, so that students can take on more significant roles in a company and learn more on the job.

More than 1,300 students from 16 degree programmes have completed such attachments since they started in 2015.