Singapore among the top countries in educational mobility over time: OECD report

SINGAPORE - Younger generations of Singaporeans have been able to make progress in education, improving their life prospects and doing better than their parents, a study has shown.

Singapore is among the top in the world in educational mobility over time, with nearly six in 10 adults in the Republic having higher education qualifications than their parents, according to a report by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released on Tuesday (Oct 23).

The report, titled Equity in Education: Breaking Down Barriers to Social Mobility, explored issues such as the gap in achievement between students from different socio-economic backgrounds, how well disadvantaged students perform in a cohort and mobility across generations.

The OECD publication highlighted Singapore for narrowing the gap in attainment rates between adults whose parents have different levels of qualifications.

Among the oldest group of 56- to 65-year-olds, those with highly educated parents were 55 percentage points more likely to complete tertiary education - defined as obtaining a diploma or degree - than those with lowly educated parents.

But for those in the age range of 26 to 35, those with highly educated parents were only 36 percentage points more likely than their peers with low-educated parents to complete tertiary education.

The findings are based on OECD’s survey of adult skills, which was conducted in Singapore from 2014 to 2015. A total of 5,468 adults here aged between 16 and 65 were polled.

The Ministry of Education said at a media briefing on Tuesday that it is heartened to see that education mobility across generations has improved over the years, as it has opened up pathways to technical and vocational education, and ensured that every school and institution is well-resourced.