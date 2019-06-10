SIM to offer geographic information science degree

Geographic information science may sound like a mouthful but consider that those trained in the field are involved in deciding where schools are located, and where bus routes and MRT lines run.

This is just one example of their skillsets. They can become cartographers, climatologists, ecologists, environmental scientists and managers, and urban and transportation planners.

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) will be offering a degree for those interested in this field through its partnership with the University at Buffalo, which is part of the State University of New York.

The degree programme can be completed in three years.

The curriculum will focus on the theoretical foundations of geographical information science; the development and use of state-of-the-art software and emerging technology; and the collection, processing and interpretation of geospatial information.

Graduates will be equipped with skills to identify patterns based on geospatial phenomena, which include the environment and human activities.

They will also be trained to use state-of-the-art software and technologies, to help them solve geospatial problems in a variety of fields, including social media.

University at Buffalo and SIM officials said there are good job opportunities in a wide range of employment sectors, both in the government and private sectors.

Said an SIM spokesman: "In Singapore, the Singapore Land Authority and the Government Technology Agency play an active role in driving the nation's geospatial development. A geospatial masterplan, called Geospatial Singapore, is in place to support the upcoming developments.

"This masterplan signifies a whole-of-nation approach to collectively maximise the use of geospatial information and technology for Singapore's Smart Nation initiative as well as for the country's future economy."

SIM Global Education chief executive Lee Kwok Cheong said as an education institution, SIM was constantly looking at trends and emerging fields.

"Geospatial technology is advancing at an unprecedented speed and creating many new and exciting jobs worldwide.

"In Singapore, geospatial technology is a key enabler of the country's aspirations to be a smart nation and new economy."

He said that in recent years, SIM had launched degrees in several emerging areas, such as data science, business analytics, sports marketing and sports business management. The degrees are offered by its 12 university partners, including the University of Wollongong, University of London and University of Stirling.

He added: "In the education space, you have to be able to adapt and evolve to remain relevant... Moving forward, we will continue to expand and extend our degree programmes in partnership with our overseas university partners."