Sex offences: NUS approves stiffer penalties

A proposed list of harsher penalties for offenders and kinder responses to victims of sexual misconduct has been accepted by the National University of Singapore.
It spans three broad areas: sanctions for offenders, involving victims in the disciplinary process, and enhancing victim support and campus safety.
The panel that came up with the 10-point list also said past cases in which "sanctions have been meted out cannot be reopened".
A follow-up review will be done in two years' time.
