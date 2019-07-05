Seven schools fill more than half of P1 places after siblings registration in Phase 1

SINGAPORE - Seven schools have had more than half of their Primary 1 (P1) places filled by siblings of current pupils after the first phase of registration.

Punggol Green Primary School topped the list, with 54.4 per cent of its places filled. Out of 250 spots, 136 were taken.

The other six were: Innova Primary School, Junyuan Primary School, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Rosyth School, Temasek Primary School and West Spring Primary School.

The number is considerably smaller than the 22 schools which filled more than half of their places after Phase 1 in last year's registration exercise.

Last year, 40,600 children born in the Year of the Dragon in 2012 enrolled in school, necessitating 2,600 more places to be made available for the larger cohort.

The Ministry of Education said fewer children - 38,000 - are expected to register this year.

Phase 1 is for children whose siblings are currently in the school that they want to apply to. The results were announced by the Ministry of Education (MOE) on its website on Thursday night (July 4).

Other popular schools still have more than half of their P1 places available.

At Raffles Girls' Primary School, 207 of its 270 places are still up for grabs. Princess Elizabeth Primary School has 132 out of 200 slots still unfilled, while Tao Nan School has 201 of its 330 places still available.

Madam Ong Hui Tze, 40, who works as a postpartum doula and has a eight-year-old son currently in Tao Nan, registered her six-year-old daughter there.

An alumna of the school herself, she said: "The school culture there made an impact on me and so I want the same for my children."

Madam Ong also cited convenience in ferrying her children to and from school as an important factor, along with wanting them to have a shared experience.

Phase 2A(1) of the registration starts next Tuesday, for children whose parents are members of the alumni association of the school they want to apply to, or members of the school advisory or management committee.