Schools reopen with tight safety measures in place, prolonged closure would have tremendous impact on kids: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Considering it could be a year or more before a vaccine for Covid-19 was found and since there are few new cases of infection in the community, now is a good time to reopen the schools, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (June 2).

Extended closure of schools will have a tremendous impact on kids not just in academic terms, but emotionally and socially as well, he added.

"We must remember, education is really not just about taking exams or getting good grades. It is (also) about the character, and socio-emotional development. And we cannot deprive a whole generation of that experience," said Mr Ong.

Moving forward, the Education Ministry will also be reviewing ways to blend classroom and digital learning to "harness the best of both worlds in a modern education system", he added.

Self-directed learning cannot fully substitute in-class learning, but it can give kids the time and space to explore and study at their own pace, Mr Ong noted.

They also have the opportunity to satisfy their curiosity and go beyond the curriculum.

The minister spoke with reporters during a media visit to Xingnan Primary School in Jurong West on Tuesday (June 2), as schools across Singapore opened their doors to welcome back students from selected cohorts.

"(We will) come back to school progressively with precaution and make things as safe as possible," he said.

During his visit, Mr Ong spoke to pupils arriving at school in the morning and joined a class for morning assembly, which was held in the classrooms.



Minister Education Ong Ye Kung in a conversation with student Lim Jie Ting at Xingnan Primary School on June 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



The Straits Times observed each cohort had their own routes to take to get to their respective classrooms. They also have designated toilets.

Mr Ong also visited a Primary 6 class' Physical Education lesson, which was conducted in the school hall by a teacher wearing a face shield and using a microphone.

Related Story Some workers, students all set to return to offices and schools

Pupils were taught how to remove their masks and place them into resealable bags to be stored and worn again after the lesson.

Mr Ong also joined a group of Primary 5 pupils for recess.

Across schools, daily face-to-face classes will be conducted only for the graduating cohorts of Primary 6 and Secondary 4 and 5.

Those in Primary 4 and 5 and Secondary 1 and 2 were also at school on Tuesday but they will rotate weekly - with students from the remaining batches - between home-based learning and lessons in class.



Pupils enter the school campus at Xingnan Primary School on June 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Up to 50 per cent of students in junior colleges and Millennia Institute can return, with priority given to graduating students.

Related Story Primary 1 registration for 2021 goes fully online; new cap on intake of PR children

All schools will continue with tightened safety measures, such as students staying in class groupings, fixed exam-style seating and appropriate distancing.

Staggered recess times and dismissals, daily temperature-taking and wipe-down routines will continue, with the addition of new rules, such as having teachers and students wear masks or face shields except when eating or exercising.

Primary 6 pupil Sophia Wu, 11, said she is not used to having to wear a mask most of the time.





Teacher Chua An Ling directs students to different staircases according to their level to prevent unnecessary intermingling at Xingnan Primary School on June 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



"It's suffocating because you can't really breathe well and it makes you warmer," she said, but added that she and her classmates have been able to cope with the safety measures so far.

Xingnan Primary principal Charles Chan said the school is trying to find ways to "motivate" pupils to adhere to the measures in place.

For example, it has gotten additional masks from its school uniform vendor and could allow the children to decorate them themselves.

Said Mr Chan: "If they personalise their masks, put buttons or ribbons or perhaps their names, they will own the masks and perhaps they will want to use them more...a new accessory for them that will be part of life and the 'new normal'."