School term for 2020 to start from Jan 2, end on Nov 20: MOE

SINGAPORE - The school term for all Ministry of Education (MOE) primary and secondary schools next year is slated to start on Jan 2 and end on Nov 20, MOE said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 13).

For students starting their first year of junior college (JC) or Millennia Institute (MI), school will start on Feb 5 as the O-level results are released in mid-January.

Second-year JC and MI students begin school on Jan 6.

As always, there will be four vacation periods for schools, JCs, and MI.

There will be a total of 11 public holidays and 3 additional scheduled school holidays, namely Youth Day (July 5), Teacher's Day (Sept 4) and Children's Day (Oct 9).

As Youth Day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday (July 6) will be the scheduled school holiday.

This information is also listed on MOE's webpage at www.moe.gov.sg/education/school-terms-and-important-dates