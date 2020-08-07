School conducts CCA sessions at class level

Secondary 2 student Sofea Carmila Rohaizat was disappointed when her twice-weekly Girl Guides sessions came to a halt in March.

"I was really sad not to be able to meet my friends as a group, and we also had to put a stop to completing some challenges to earn badges," said the 13-year-old Chua Chu Kang Secondary School student.

But since June, her school has held virtual sessions for all co-curricular activities (CCAs), so that students and teachers have a chance to meet up every week.

She is also exploring activities she can complete on an online platform to achieve badges.

And since the second week of last month, her school has also conducted enrichment programmes in person and at a class level for all Secondary 1 to Secondary 3 classes. The options are badminton, basketball, dance, drama, football, floorball, netball and wushu.

Sofea's class has had the chance to take part in floorball and badminton.

"I've always wanted to play floorball since primary school," she said.

"It's a way for our class to bond. It's also an opportunity for those of us in uniformed groups or clubs to try out sports CCAs, and we get to learn new things."

Mr Jonathan Ram, Chua Chu Kang Secondary School's subject head of physical education (PE) and CCAs, said: "We wanted the students to do something as a class. With so many restrictions on movement and even speaking to one another, this is one avenue for them to let their hair down, with measures in place."

Safe management measures still apply. For instance, students have to play in fixed groups of five, and they must keep a distance from one another during such sessions.

Said Sofea: "Previously, we would play sports like dodge ball together during PE lessons as a class, so it was quite hard to adjust to the new way of playing, and we have to restrain ourselves from interacting with one another."

Still, the students are glad to be with their peers, whether online or offline.

Secondary 3 student Lee Wei Jun, 15, said his e-CCA robotics sessions have been a blessing in disguise.

"We found new simulation software that we can use at home. Previously, we would have had to stay back in school for hours to prepare for competitions," he said.

The arrangement also means that students work individually on their own virtual robot, unlike before when they worked in teams.

"Now everyone is forced into thinking of solutions themselves and this helps to cultivate responsibility and ownership," said Wei Jun.

Madam Goi Geok San, the teacher in charge of the school's robotics CCA, said: "Besides the serious programming tasks, I am also concerned about the bonding between students and the team spirit.

"So we inject team-building games during the online sessions on Google Meet and get students to share with one another."

