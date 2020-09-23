Scheme for ITE grads to earn diploma during NS

Institute of Technical Education (ITE) graduates serving their national service as air force technicians can soon earn a diploma qualification while they are enlisted.

About 20 trainees from April next year will be the first to undergo a programme by ITE and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) that allows them to work and study at the same time.

The work-study diploma in aircraft maintenance engineering - the first of its kind for full-time national servicemen - will be conducted over 21/2 years.

The course will equip trainees with skills in the maintenance of aircraft structures and systems, and will serve as an alternative route for ITE graduates towards a career in the aerospace industry.

Similar to ITE's existing work-study diplomas, 70 per cent of the course curriculum will be delivered through on-the-job training at RSAF, and the remaining 30 per cent will comprise theory and practical training at ITE.

Key industry players - ST Engineering Aerospace, SIA Engineering and the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore) - helped to develop the training curriculum for the programme, which was launched yesterday at a signing ceremony.

Typically, trainees will spend the first six months of their NS on basic training, before starting the work-study course. They will need to extend their service to a minimum of three years with the RSAF.

The course is open to fresh ITE graduates with relevant Nitec or Higher Nitec qualifications such as aerospace technology, mechatronics and robotics or electrical engineering.

Those who complete the programme may sign on as regulars and be employed as air force engineers (maintenance) in the RSAF, or pursue related jobs in aircraft maintenance in the aerospace industry.

In a statement, Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Khong, said: "In the current climate, where the aviation sector is hard hit by Covid-19, we need to continue supporting employment and training for workers in this sector, so that the workforce is ready when aviation starts to recover, and we can help our aviation sector emerge from this Covid-19 pandemic stronger."

ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek said the programme "marks a significant milestone in our continuing efforts to expand skills upgrading and career progression opportunities for our graduates".

Similarly, ITE is extending an existing work-study diploma in electrical engineering to its graduates serving as army technicians in NS, starting in April next year.

Graduates with Nitec or Higher Nitec qualifications in fields like aerospace avionics and electrical engineering may apply.

Private Livanesh Ramu, 21, who will be in the pioneer cohort of the new work-study programme, said the idea of studying and applying his skills at work was a draw for him.

"The hands-on learning experience suits me, and I wouldn't mind signing on with the RSAF as an air force engineer in future," said the ITE graduate, who has a Nitec qualification in mechanical technology and a Higher Nitec in engineering with business.

"(Working in) the aerospace industry has been my childhood dream and I've always wondered how planes fly, and how things work behind the scenes," he said.

Mr Philip Quek, president of the Association of Aerospace Industries (Singapore), said: "Despite the current slowdown in air transport, there is strong consensus that the mid-term prospects for the Singapore aerospace industry remain positive.

"We must ensure that we have the capabilities and talent to support the upturn in aviation when we eventually emerge from this crisis."