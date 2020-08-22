Rules to ensure safety at national exams spelt out

Students who test positive for Covid-19, or who are on a quarantine order or stay-home notice, will not be allowed to sit the national written examinations at the end of this year.

But students who are on medical leave due to acute respiratory infection may do so, if they test negative for Covid-19.

These were some of the new arrangements spelt out by the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board yesterday to ensure the safety of students sitting the year-end national exams as well as that of invigilators amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four national examinations - the Primary School Leaving Examination, the N levels, O levels and A levels - will begin from Sept 14 and end on Dec 2.

About 120,000 students will be sitting the examinations.

