Retired Chief Justice Chan Sek Keong, ex-top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow honoured by NUS with alumni awards

SINGAPORE - Now aged 82, Mr Chan Sek Keong was the first local law graduate to be appointed attorney-general and later, the Chief Justice of Singapore.

Mr Chan, who was in the first batch of law graduates from the University of Malaya -predecessor of the National University of Singapore (NUS) - also played a major role in Singapore's case against Malaysia in the Pedra Branca territorial dispute.

The International Court of Justice had judged that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca island while sovereignty over Middle Rocks islets belonged to Malaysia.

On Wednesday night (Nov 27), Mr Chan was conferred an Eminent Alumni award by the NUS. It is for the university's alumni who have "distinguished themselves nationally or globally for their exceptional and sustained contributions and achievements".

Former top civil servant Ngiam Tong Dow was also given the award.

Mr Ngiam, also 82, spent 40 years in the public service, during which he was permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office as well as the ministries of Finance, National Development, and Trade and Industry, as well as the former Communications Ministry.

He was also a founding member of the National Wages Council, and chairman of several organisations, including the Economic Development Board; Sheng-Li Holdings (now known as Singapore Technologies); DBS; Central Provident Fund Board; and the Housing Board.

Past recipients of the award include veteran diplomat Tommy Koh and former senior minister S. Jayakumar.

The awards ceremony on Wednesday also saw Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Finance Indranee Rajah receiving the Distinguished Alumni award.

She and five others were given the award for having "demonstrated impact in their respective fields, and rendered excellent and sustained service to NUS, its predecessor institutions or the community".

Another is Emeritus Professor Edwin Thumboo, a poet and academic.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye said the recipients "embody the NUS values of innovation, resilience, excellence, respect and integrity, and are truly an inspiration to the NUS community. NUS is privileged to have been a part of their educational journey".

He added: "We will continue to deliver a holistic, transformative and high quality education to our students, and we look forward to more trailblazing work and contributions from our alumni."

Another alumnus who was honoured on Wednesday was Ms Selly Amalina Muzammil.

The 36-year-old Indonesian, who works with the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP), received an Outstanding Young Alumni award for outstanding contributions in her chosen field.

Ms Muzammil started working with the WFP in 2005. In 2007, she took a 1½-year break to do a master's in international studies at NUS.

She now heads its governmental partnerships unit at the regional bureau for the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

She was inspired to join the WFP after the Boxing Day tsunami that hit Indonesia in 2004.

On Christmas Eve that year, she was on a flight home to Jakarta when turbulence hit the plane. "It was the worst turbulence I had ever experienced - everyone was screaming, and later there was silence because everyone was praying. They were saying it was due to bad weather, but something felt strange."

"Days later, we woke up to news of the tsunami. I was stunned. I wanted to do something, but I knew money was not enough because it would be a drop in the ocean."

"That plane ride was a moment of reflection in my life because I felt like anything could have happened. And I survived, while thousands of others didn't survive (the tsunami)."

Ms Muzammil said her job gets more meaningful with time.

"It's become a way of life. Knowing that every contribution may have a far-reaching impact is what continues to drive me to do more, every day."

"I can go to sleep in peace when I know I've done something to at least alleviate a bit of suffering. I know it's not enough, but this is the contribution I can make as an individual."