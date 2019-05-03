Republic Poly offers alumni 3 free SkillsFuture Series courses

Republic Polytechnic (RP) alumni will be able to attend up to three SkillsFuture Series courses offered there at no charge, from next month.

The new initiative is called Alumni Skills Advancement Programme (ASAP) and will run until the end of May 2022, said principal Yeo Li Pheow yesterday at the first of a series of graduation ceremonies.

"This offer is valid for only the next three years, that's why (it's) called ASAP, because you should not wait too long to register for the courses," Mr Yeo said. He added that RP offers about 200 SkillsFuture Series courses with the number expected to increase.

The courses are industry-relevant training programmes that focus on emerging skills and typically last from just one day to a few days.

"This initiative reflects RP's commitment to lifelong learning. We hope you make a similar commitment as well," said Mr Yeo.

Graduates from two Pre-Employment Training (PET) courses - Hotel and Hospitality Management and Restaurant and Culinary Operations - from the School of Hospitality were awarded their diploma certificates at yesterday's ceremony.

Senior Minister of State for Education and Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat told the gathering that lifelong learning is important, not just for the individual but for the greater economy.

"The development of the hospitality sector will require the Government, companies and our workers in the sector to work closely together to stay ahead of the competition," he said.

"We will need to take advantage of emerging trends, such as new technologies and business models, and changes in tourist offerings both at home and abroad.

"There is competition, but I am confident that if we work together we can rise above the competition. It is like a boat in fast-flowing waters, if we don't move forward, we will be swept behind by the rapid currents.

"This is a never-ending journey, just like lifelong learning is a lifelong journey."

He added that learning needs to be "a lifelong endeavour" that is used to refresh skills and learn about new opportunities.

The graduation ceremonies will take place over the next week with 4,500 students from RP's PET and Continuing Education and Training courses to receive diploma certificates.