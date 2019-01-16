Register online for MOE kindergartens; change in admissions criteria

Parents who wish to enrol their children in a Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergarten in 2020 can do so online, and need not submit registration forms and supporting documents in person.

There will also be changes to the admissions framework for these kindergartens, which were first set up in 2014 to provide affordable pre-school education and raise the quality of early childhood education.

Top priority for admissions will now go to Singaporean children from lower-income households living within 1km of the MOE kindergarten.

Children with siblings in K1 to Primary 6 in the MOE kindergarten or primary school the kindergarten is co-located in will have second priority.

Previously, top priority was given to children with siblings in the MOE kindergarten in K1, while second priority went to children from lower-income households.

A third of the spaces are allocated to Singaporean children from lower-income households living within 1km of the MOE kindergarten.

The 2019 MOE kindergarten registration exercise, for K1 admission in January next year, will start from 9am on Feb 8 and end at 4pm on Feb 11.

Parents will be informed of the outcome by April 10.

There are 23 MOE kindergartens. Six more will open next year, which means a total of 29 MOE kindergartens will be participating in the registration exercise this year.

The ministry plans to run a total of 50 such centres by 2023.