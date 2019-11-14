PSLE results to be released next Thursday

SINGAPORE - Results of the 2019 Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released next Thursday (Nov 21), and pupils can get their result slips from their respective primary schools from 11am.

Eligible pupils will also receive option forms to select secondary schools when they collect their result slips, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement on Thursday (Nov 14).

The Secondary 1 option forms will have a personal identification number which can be used to make the submission online.

Submissions can be made online from 11am on Nov 21 to 3pm on Nov 27. Alternatively, submissions can also be made at primary schools from 11am to 3pm on Nov 21, and 9am to 3pm on Nov 22, 25, 26 and 27.

Posting results will be released on Dec 20 via SMS, online or at the pupil's primary school.

Pupils are to report at 8.30am on Dec 23 to the secondary schools they are posted to.

More information on the posting process can be found on MOE's website (www.moe.gov.sg/s1-posting).

Those intending to apply to the two specialised schools for Normal (Technical) students - Crest Secondary School and Spectra Secondary School - can apply directly to the schools from 11am on Nov 21 until 3pm on Nov 27.

Application forms for the two schools will be available at the primary schools when pupils receive their results, or from the two schools' websites.

Pupils who have been successful in their application will be informed by Dec 13 and their other school choices will be voided.