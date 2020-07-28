Primary 1 registration: Balloting for 22 popular schools in Phase 2B

SINGAPORE - Children hoping to clinch a place at 22 primary schools in the fourth of seven phases of Primary 1 registration for next year will have to face a ballot.

These schools include Fairfield Methodist School (Primary), with 51 children applying for 25 spots; Holy Innocents' Primary, with 58 kids eyeing 41 vacancies; and Nanyang Primary, which has 48 children vying for 21 slots.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on its website on Tuesday evening (July 28) that for these 22 schools, balloting will be conducted for Singapore citizen children who live within 1km, between 1km and 2km, or more than 2km, from the school.

The results will be out on Thursday.

Phase 2B is for children whose parents are school volunteers, active community leaders or have ties to church or clan associations directly connected with the schools.

Another two schools, CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh) and Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary, were oversubscribed at this stage.

MOE said the schools have places only for Singapore citizen children residing within 1 and 2km of the school respectively, and no balloting will be conducted.

When there are more registrants than vacancies in a school, priority is given based on how near the children live to the school.

Children whose applications are unsuccessful can register again in their next eligible phase.

Related Story P1 registration: 14 popular schools to hold ballot in third phase

A total of 97 out of 186 primary schools this year have filled more than half of their Primary 1 places so far.

Last year, 83 primary schools were more than half-full at this point.

The next is Phase 2C, which is considered the most competitive as it is for children with no ties to the schools and usually sees the most number of schools needing a ballot compared with earlier stages of the exercise.

Registration for Phase 2C starts on Aug 3.

From this year's exercise, MOE will also be introducing a cap on the intake of permanent resident children in primary schools.

The cap will be about 25 per cent to 30 per cent of a school's planned Primary 1 intake, and will be applied only in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary in 10 schools.

Registration has been moved completely online in the light of safe distancing rules.