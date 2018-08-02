Primary 1 registration: 99 popular schools may face a ballot in phase for children with no links

SINGAPORE - Parents hoping to clinch a spot for their children at 99 popular primary schools face the prospect of a ballot after the latest registration stage closed on Thursday (Aug 2).

These schools were oversubscribed, with more children applying than vacancies available.

The number is up from the 88 schools oversubscribed last year at the same stage, Phase 2C, the fifth of seven phases in the annual Primary 1 registration exercise.

The phase, considered the most competitive as it sees the most number of schools needing a ballot compared to earlier stages, is for children who have no ties to schools.

This year, the schools that might need a ballot include favourites like Ai Tong School which had 60 children vying for 22 slots and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School with 47 children applying for 27 vacancies. Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok had 163 children competing for 68 places, while Punggol Green Primary School saw 243 children applying for 114 vacancies.

Three schools narrowly missed the ballot - Punggol View Primary, Innova Primary and Naval Base Primary. Each had just enough places for the 157, 107 and 132 children who registered for the three schools respectively.

Parents will be notified through a text message next Wednesday (Aug 8) if their children had been successful or not in securing a place.

Children who do not get into a primary school after this phase will have to register in Phase 2C Supplementary. Parents can apply online from Aug 13 or in person at the school from Aug 14.

The last stage in October, Phase 3, is only for foreigners who have earlier indicated their interest and have been informed by the Ministry of Education that they can be offered a place in a local primary school.