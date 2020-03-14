Preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s complexities

With technology changing at a breakneck pace and innovation and disruption impacting almost every sector of the economy, flexibility and adaptability will be two important traits that differentiate top performers from the rest. This applies to every area, from business to law.

In order to keep up with, and excel, in the world today, you need to be an effective problem solver, with entrepreneurial and critical thinking skills to guide you along the way. To develop these skills, you need to choose an institution that can provide not just a broad spectrum of courses to choose from, but also curricula that have remained up to date with the latest developments in this region and the rest of the world. At Singapore Management University (SMU), students will find new and existing programmes that can help them master the necessary skills to flourish in the dynamic world we live in today – and navigate the unknowns of tomorrow’s world.

New programmes to gear you for the future

Three of the newest programmes that SMU has to offer are the Bachelor of Science (Computing and Law) degree, the Second Major in Financial Forensics in the Bachelor of Accountancy and the Bachelor of Science (Computer Science).

The new Bachelor of Science (Computing and Law) degree, commencing in August 2020, is the first of its kind in Singapore and aims to nurture professionals in the field of digital law and governance while giving them a strong foundation in the computing and technical skills that are increasingly vital for understanding how the interconnected world works.

“We now live in an era where business transactions and personal relationships are increasingly being conducted through digital technologies,” says Prof Lim How Khang, its programme director, and assistant professor of Law and Information Systems (Practice). “We are preparing our graduates to succeed with programmes that are designed with the digital economy in mind.”

"The world is changing increasingly faster, and what you learn in university will eventually become outdated,” Prof Lim says. “The skills and knowledge you need to gather is an ongoing process, and SMU is equipped to support students and graduates through their lifelong learning.”

Another programme developed with the digital economy in mind is the new Bachelor of Accountancy with a second major in financial forensics. The new programme equips students with the skillset to combat illegal financial activities and fraud. These will be taught through three domains of knowledge — advanced accounting technical competency, technology and analytics capability and fundamental legal understanding.

Students enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) course will be equipped with an understanding of the interplay and links between computing theory and practice. This includes fundamental business innovation, and IT solution development and management skills.

A solid stable of programmes



A wide range of courses are available to help keep your skills up to date. PHOTO: SINGAPORE MANAGEMENT UNIVERSITY



SMU has a diverse variety of courses that are constantly reviewed to stay relevant and are designed to better prepare undergraduates for the future and jobs that may not even exist today. Not sure which programme or course will best suit your interests and career goals? Here is a list of programmes you can consider.

Bachelor of Science (Information Systems): Smart-City Management & Technology Major

Enrolling in this interdisciplinary programme will enable the prospective student to gain the skills to integrate technology, social sciences and management for innovating smart city solutions. This is done by teaching data analytics and solution development skills, along with evidence-based reasoning to policy, business and social implications of smart city innovations.

Bachelor of Accountancy – Second Major in Accounting Data and Analytics

Students studying this second major will take four compulsory modules in data technology to equip themselves with the basic analytics skillsets. They will be able to apply these new skills in an accounting context by taking three electives in their area of interest. This second major will groom accounting professionals of the future who are adept at automation and technology to solve problems, strategise, assess risks and more.

Bachelor of Science (Economics) – Second Major in Data Science and Analytics

Data Science and Analytics equips students with up-to-date R programming skills in data wrangling, visualisation, statistical analysis, and predictive modelling. The curriculum adopts a hands-on pedagogy in both statistics and computer science, emphasizing practical applications to solve real-life problems.

Bachelor of Science (Economics) – Second Major in Health Economics and Management

Students taking the Second Major in Health Economics and Management will be equipped with the crucial knowledge and capability to take on administrative and management roles for healthcare systems. They will also have opportunities to gain practical understanding of the healthcare sector through experiential learning courses and work study programme.

Bachelor of Business Management – Entrepreneurship Major

The Entrepreneurship major is for undergraduates who want to make an impact through new venture creation, leading corporate innovations, or spearheading business growth plans. Through electives, an entrepreneurship practicum, and study missions to entrepreneurial hubs globally, you will gain a foundation for applying the tools and techniques to start new ventures, lead corporate innovation, and scale your impact.

Bachelor of Business Management – Second Major in Sustainability

The Second Major in Sustainability will arm you with the theories, frameworks and tools to make a meaningful difference in pressing issues threatening the planet and humankind. Students will be much sought after on graduation as businesses increasingly embrace sustainability as part of their strategic goals. This major is the first of its kind in Singapore.

Did you know? Guaranteed second major Students are guaranteed second majors from over 300 second major combinations. This includes majors from any of SMU’s six schools, giving you more choice to pursue what you’re truly passionate about. Flexible curriculum A flexible curriculum at SMU will allow students to take courses outside their primary scope of study; the grades for these courses will not affect their final grade. Plus, all six schools at SMU offer a direct meritorious honours programme and students can choose to finish the degree between three and four years.

While technological advances have rendered many jobs people used to have in the 1980s and 1990s obsolete, they also created new jobs we have never heard of a decade ago. As new jobs are being created and the scopes of today’s jobs evolve, getting the right education help you get ahead of the pack. SMU is the place to be to give you that competitive edge.

Visit https://admissions.smu.edu.sg to find out more.