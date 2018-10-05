Pre-school children raise $250,000 for those in need

SINGAPORE - More than 39,000 children from some 670 pre-school centres spent close to 1.2 million hours helping with community service projects this year.

They were taking part in the President's Challenge Start Small Dream Big movement, an initiative by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

The pre-schools raised a total of more than $250,000 in cash - the highest amount raised since the movement started in 2015 - for the President's Challenge beneficiaries and community organisations, including the Deaf Sports Association (Singapore), Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and Touch Community Services.

The children also collected in-kind donations such as food items, daily essentials, clothing and footwear for the needy in Singapore and those affected by natural disaster and poverty in less developed countries.

Some of their projects included visiting seniorcare homes, interacting with people with disabilities, and showing appreciation to neighbourhood cleaners through care packs and thank-you cards.

About 1,000 of these children were at ECDA's Early Childhood Conference at Suntec convention centre on Friday (Oct 5) for a finale and appreciation ceremony attended by President Halimah Yacob.

Said Madam Halimah: "I am confident that the Start Small Dream Big initiative will continue to inspire kindness and generosity among Singaporeans, so that together we can build a more caring and inclusive society."