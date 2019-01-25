Posting results for secondary students out next Thursday

Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results for this year's Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) from 9am next Thursday, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced yesterday.

The posting results will be sent by SMS and made accessible on the JAE website.

Students posted to Millennia Institute (MI) or a junior college (JC) must report to those institutions at 7.30am the following day.

Those posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education (ITE) course will receive further instructions in an enrolment package that will be mailed to them.

The MOE said applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to another JC should approach the JC of their choice directly. "The JC has the discretion to consider the application if it has available vacancies, and if the applicant meets its course cut-off point for this year's exercise," said the ministry.

Applicants who wish to appeal for a transfer to MI should also approach the institute directly.

Those who wish to appeal for a transfer to another polytechnic or ITE Higher Nitec course can do so online, through the JAE Online Appeal Portal.

Students not posted to any course during the JAE are encouraged to submit an appeal through the same portal, between 9am next Thursday and 4pm on Feb 7.

The appeal outcomes will be released on Feb 21 at noon.

Jolene Ang