Passing rates for N levels up slightly

SINGAPORE - The passing rates for this year's N-level examination have improved slightly over the results last year.

Some 99.5 per cent of 9,917 students from the Normal (Academic) stream passed the N-level exam this year, a slight improvement from 99.4 per cent last year.

At the same time, 76.9 per cent of students from this stream were also eligible for promotion to Secondary 5 next year, up from 76.6 per cent last year.

Those promoted to Sec 5 are students in the N(A) course who obtained an aggregate not exceeding 19 points in English Language, Mathematics and the best three subjects and at least a Grade 5 for all subjects used in the computation of the aggregate.

On Monday (Dec 17), students went back to school to get their N-level results.

In total, 9,917 students from the Secondary 4 N(A) course and 4,715 students from the Secondary 4 Normal (Technical) course took the exam.

The passing rate this year for students from the N(T) course is 97.5 per cent, up from 96.6 per cent last year, the Ministry of Education and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said on Monday.