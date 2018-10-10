Part-time mother, part-time student: SUSS grad juggled job, family and studies

SINGAPORE - While most parents would be sitting down to help their children with their homework, Ms Angela Goh had schoolwork of her own to do.

Ms Goh, 37, a part-time Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) student, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics degree on Wednesday (Oct 10) at the university's campus in Clementi .

It took her three years of juggling her job at a government enforcement agency, taking care of her family - she has two sons aged eight and 10 - and attending night classes at the university, before she was able to complete the course.

SUSS is known to provide quality education to adult learners, and also for its flexibility in allowing part-time studies.

Of its 2,268 students who will be conferred their degrees from Wednesday to Friday, only 168 are full-time students.

Ms Goh credited her husband, 36, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chow, for his support - he would ferry her to the university from her workplace in Outram for her night classes at SUSS once a week, and ferry her back to their home in Woodlands once she was done.

Mr Chow, who works in a government agency, also took charge of supervising their children and helping them with their work, especially when her examination period rolled around, she added.

"My classes were once a week but I made it a point to read up on notes or my textbooks for at least two hours every day, so that when my exams were near, I didn't have to rush to prepare."

"At home, my sons would be doing their homework and I would be doing mine. There were some periods when they finished their exams before me, and I was still burning the midnight oil," she said with a laugh.

Prior to her enrolment in SUSS, her highest certification was a polytechnic diploma in marine engineering.

Due to financial reasons at the time, she was not able to further her studies.

Ms Goh said: "I always tell my children, 'Nothing can beat a hard-working person'. If they work hard now, they will have an easier time in the future."