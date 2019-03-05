4 JCs to be rebuilt or upgraded from 2022: What you need to know

SINGAPORE - The first phase of the Junior College Rejuvenation Programme, starting in 2022, will involve rebuilding three JCs and upgrading one. Phase one will be completed around 2025.

1. In the east - Temasek JC, which has the oldest campus among government JCs, at 43 years old. It will be temporarily housed at the former Tampines JC site, which is now vacant, while Temasek JC's existing campus is rebuilt.

2. In the west - Jurong Pioneer JC, which is now located at the former Pioneer JC site. Prior to the merger, Jurong JC was one of the oldest JCs, at 35 years old. A new campus will be built at the site of the former Jurong JC, which is near the Jurong Lake District, and will be served by the future Jurong Region MRT Line. Once completed, Jurong Pioneer JC will move there.

3. In the north - Anderson Serangoon JC, currently located at the former Anderson JC site. Prior to the merger, both were old JCs, with Anderson JC at 36 years old, and Serangoon JC at 31 years old.

The merged JC has been located at the former Anderson JC site, as it is next to Yio Chu Kang MRT station, and the site's facilities can better accommodate the merged JC intake. At some point in the next few years, Anderson Serangoon JC will be moved temporarily to the former Serangoon JC site. Additional provisions at the former Serangoon JC site will have to be made to accommodate the merged JC intake.

It will move back to the current site when the new campus is completed.

4. Yishun Innova JC, now located at the former Yishun JC site. Before the merger, Yishun was also one of the oldest JCs, at 34 years old.

The former Innova JC site, which will be served by the new Thomson-East Coast MRT Line, will get a significant upgrade as it is not old enough to be rebuilt. Once completed, Yishun Innova will move there. Phases two and three will involve upgrading the fourth of the merged JCs - Tampines Meridian and Victoria JC, as well as the older government-aided JCs.