Parents turn out for polys' open house

It is not just school leavers who are thronging open house and career guidance talks at the polytechnics and junior colleges this week.

With the release of the O-level results next Monday, parents, too, are signing up for talks, workshops and open house being held over this weekend and next week.

In fact, polytechnics are tailoring sessions for parents, thousands of whom might attend.

Polytechnic officials said that in previous years, only students would turn up for these sessions.

Ngee Ann Polytechnic, which is holding two forums for parents tomorrow, already has 500 sign-ups.

Nanyang Polytechnic, which has a forum tonight at 7pm, already has more than 1,200 sign-ups. The polytechnic in Ang Mo Kio said that last year, parents made up close to 30 per cent of those who attended such sessions.

Said Ngee Ann Polytechnic's deputy principal Mah Wee Beng: "It is good for parents to have an understanding of what a polytechnic education is all about and the different courses we offer.

"They know their children well, what their strengths and likes and dislikes are. So they can help them make the right decisions."

Two parents, who are taking leave from work to visit the polys, said it was important for them to be involved.

Mr Dennis Lim, 41, a manager who is accompanying his daughter, said that he would like her to take the junior college (JC) pathway, but she prefers the polytechnic route.

"So I took two days off to go with her for all the talks. I really don't have much idea about what the polys do, and what these newfangled courses are all about. So, I am going with an open mind to find out more."

Mrs Trinna Tham, 38, a business development manager who is also accompanying her daughter, said: "I feel this is a crucial point in my daughter's education journey and don't want her to make the wrong decision. And I am glad that the polys and JCs are catering to parents."

Teenagers, though, are less enthusiastic about their parents' involvement.

Said Mrs Tham's daughter Anita, 17: "My mum is coming along because she is worried I will go for a soft option and pick something like communications and new media. She wants me to do something related to IT or biotechnology, which doesn't really interest me."

However, her friend Desiree Lim, 17, welcomes her parents' involvement. "My parents, especially my mum, know me well, and it will be helpful to have her advice."

Experts said that this is just an extension of "intensive parenting", which includes parents guiding their children through the education process.

Polytechnic officials also pointed out that navigating the education system has become more complicated as more choices open up for school leavers. But experts also warned parents against taking over the decision-making process.

Ms Cheryl Ng, principal trainer at Focus on the Family Singapore, which runs parenting programmes, said: "Parents can have an open and honest discussion with their child to understand why they want to pursue a specific course of study, and the pros and cons of the options available to them.

"At times, when children may have unrealistic expectations, parents will be able to provide perspectives that their children may not have considered."

But she added: "It is vital to allow room for their children to take ownership of their decisions, giving their teenagers the opportunity for growth."

Polytechnics: FAQs from parents

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie answers some frequently asked questions by parents at polytechnics' open house.

Q: How do I know if my child is more suited for junior college (JC) or the polytechnic?

A: For a start, look at the basic entry requirements.

For junior colleges, a student's L1R5 (English and five relevant subjects) should not exceed 20 points.

For the polytechnics, a student's ELR2B2 (English and two relevant and two best subjects) should not exceed 26 points. However, for popular polytechnic courses such as biomedical science, this could be as low as 12 points.

If your child qualifies for both JC and poly, think about his academic preferences. If he likes a more structured and guided curriculum, the JC path may be what he is looking for.

However, if he is more hands-on, and likes more project work, the polytechnics could be more suitable. If the child has a clear passion for a specific career such as nursing, the poly route would be a good choice.

Q: The polytechnics offer more than 200 courses. How do I help my child select the right course?

A: Start by picking the clusters of courses that your child has an interest in, such as engineering, health sciences or information and digital technologies.

This should depend on what your child is passionate about and tends to do well in.

After identifying the relevant clusters, shortlist the courses of interest within the cluster by finding out more about the course curriculum and career prospects.

Your child's choice of courses should precede his choice of polys.

If your child is interested in media studies, then the first three choices should be for the same course in three different polys.

It is better to go for courses that one has a strong interest in.

Q: What are the chances of my child going from a polytechnic to a local university, as opposed to going from a JC to university.

A: Traditionally, junior college is seen as the most secure route to a degree - more than 70 per cent of A-level holders enter the local universities every year.

But the number of polytechnic graduates heading to one of the six local autonomous universities is increasing.

Currently, about one in three students entering the local universities is a poly graduate, up from one in four in 2012.

More are even going to courses such as law and medicine.