P1 places at 7 schools more than half-filled

Seven schools have filled more than half their Primary 1 (P1) places with siblings of current pupils after the first phase of registration.

Punggol Green Primary topped the list, with 54.4 per cent of places filled, or 136 out of 250 spots.

An MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Ms Sun Xueling, said this could be because the school is situated in a dense Build-to-Order estate.

"The residents there are around the age group where they have young children going to primary school, so that may have contributed to the high number of applicants for Punggol Green Primary," said Ms Sun.

When asked if this was indicative of a trend that there will be a shortage in the years to come, she said: "Looking at it as a whole, there are sufficient primary schools in Punggol, but parents will have their preferences on which schools to send their children to. There are other schools in Punggol but they may be in less dense estates and residents may not have fully moved in."

She noted that new schools such as Valour Primary, which is opening next year, and Northshore Primary, opening in 2021, are in the pipeline.

The constituency houses a higher than average proportion of young families, which has led to a pre-school crunch. But new childcare centres have opened in Punggol and Sengkang, and more are coming up.

The other six schools with more than half their P1 places filled are: Innova Primary, Junyuan Primary, Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary, Rosyth School, Temasek Primary and West Spring Primary.

The number is considerably smaller than the 22 schools in last year's registration exercise.

Last year, 40,600 children born in the Year of the Dragon in 2012 enrolled in school, necessitating 2,600 more places to be made available for the larger cohort.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said fewer children - about 38,000 - are expected to register this year.

Phase 1 is for children whose siblings are currently in the school that they want to apply to. The results were announced by MOE on its website on Thursday night.

Other popular schools still have more than half of their P1 places available. At Raffles Girls' Primary, 207 of its 270 places are still up for grabs. Princess Elizabeth Primary has 132 out of 200 slots still available, while Tao Nan School has 201 of its 360 places still unfilled.

Madam Ong Hui Tze, 40, who works as a doula, has an eight-year-old son in Tao Nan and has registered her six-year-old daughter there. "The school culture there made an impact on me and so I want the same for my children," said the alumna.

Phase 2A(1) of the registration starts next Tuesday, for children whose parents are members of the alumni association of the school they want to apply to, or members of the school advisory or management committee.