A look back at 2019: Out: Secondary school streaming In: Full subject-based banding

The Education Ministry's (MOE) plans to phase out the streaming system, and implement full subject-based banding instead, made the headlines this year.

Starting next year, 28 secondary schools will pilot the full subject-based banding programme that allows students, based on their strengths, to study more subjects at a higher or lower level.

Full subject-based banding extends to humanities subjects - geography, history and literature in English. Students at the 28 schools will be the first to choose to study these at a more demanding level from Secondary 2.

Existing options under subject-based banding, already in effect at the primary and lower secondary levels, are English, mathematics, science and mother tongue languages.

The schools in the pilot programme include Temasek Secon-dary, Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Secondary) and Pei Hwa Secondary.

MOE said more secondary schools will introduce full subject-based banding from 2022 to 2024, and will learn from the pilot schools' experiences.

The pilot schools will also try out new form class arrangements instead of the traditional sorting by Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams.

Students from different streams will be placed in the same form class, so that they will take a common set of subjects amounting to about a third of curriculum time. These include art, character and citizenship education, design and tech-nology, and physical education.

Why it matters

By 2024, full subject-based banding will be rolled out to all secondary schools. Students will no longer be streamed into Normal-Express tracks based on their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) results.

While reducing the stigma of being streamed as "Normal", the new system will allow students to learn at their own pace, while recognising their different strengths.

The hope is that schools will find different ways to group students, instead of solely by academic abilities. This will encourage social mixing and students helping one another.

During the debate on MOE's budget in March, several MPs weighed in on the negative effects of streaming and the stigmatisation that comes with it.

Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) called streaming one of the "sacred cows" in Singapore's education system and gave examples of its negative effects, citing Jack Neo's 2002 hit film I Not Stupid, which revolves around the lives and struggles of three pupils in the EM3 academic stream, which was for those who were academically weakest.

Ms Phua, who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, lauded subject-based banding - the scheme excluding humanities subjects was rolled out to secondary schools last year with positive results - as a good solution.

Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC) drew on his experience as a former teacher to highlight how Normal stream students had a sense of "resigned acceptance and defeat", especially when he tried to teach them topics beyond their syllabus.

Subject-based banding shows that "sometimes we pigeonhole and stream our young too early", he said.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that with full subject-based banding implemented, the three streams will be effectively merged into a single course.

"The Express, N(A) and N(T) streams, and their labels, will therefore be phased out," he had said, to audible approval from the House.

"Entering a stream considered 'lower' can carry a certain stigma that becomes fulfilling or self-limiting. Students can develop a mindset where they tell themselves, 'I am only a Normal stream student, so this is as good as I can be'.

"So, from three education streams, we will now have 'one secondary education, many subject bands'. We will no longer have fishes swimming down three separate streams, but one broad river, with each fish negotiating its own journey."

What lies ahead

By 2024, all Secondary 1 students will take subjects at three different levels - G1, G2 or G3.

G stands for "General".

G1 will roughly correspond to today's N(T) standard, G2 to N(A) standard and G3 to Express standard.

Unlike the current system, where the course a student is posted to in Secondary 1 determines the bulk of his subject offerings throughout his secondary education, full subject-based banding will allow him to progressively take subjects at more demanding levels.

A student taking G2 English at Secondary 1, for instance, will be able to move up to G3 as he gets better in the subject.

When they reach Secondary 4 in 2027, students will take a common examination and graduate with a common secondary school certificate, which will be co-branded by Singapore and Cambridge.

The common certificate will have various subject permutations - perhaps six G3 subjects and one G2 subject; or five G3 and two G2; or a mix across all three levels.

But the post-secondary posting system will need to be reviewed so that students taking a combination of G1, G2 and G3 subjects can be fairly considered for junior colleges (JCs), polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

MOE will also need to explore other alternatives to a fifth year in secondary schools - which may be like the Polytechnic Foundation Programme - that helps students who have completed their secondary school education to enter polytechnics or JCs.

Then there is also the question of specialised schools like Spectra and Crest, which currently take in only N(T) students. There is scope for Spectra and Crest to offer more subjects at N(A) level compared with today, and they could possibly also offer a few Express-level subjects, Mr Ong said.

Schools that take in only Express students, such as NUS High School, the School of Science and Technology, and Integrated Programme schools, fall on the other end of the spectrum.

MOE said there is value in having such schools with specialised programmes, but admitted that the downside is the lack of mixing so these schools must make a special effort to recruit students from all backgrounds, including through Direct School Admissions.

"In time, it will make sense for the schools that take in only Express students to offer some subjects at the N(A) or N(T) level," Mr Ong had said.

"After all, customisation of education, and catering more flexibly to the varied interests and abilities of students, will benefit them."

