NUS students raise more than $581,000 at annual charity event

SINGAPORE - Students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have raised more than $581,000 during the varsity's Students' Union (NUSSU)Rag and Flag charity event this year.

The annual event hadabout 7,700 students collecting donations from the public on Aug 6 this year. The proceeds will be handed over to 21 charity programmes supported by Community Chest, and beneficiaries include Fei Yue Community Services, the Autism Resource Centre (Singapore) and HCA Hospice Care.

Students also held a games carnival and put up performances and displays on Saturday (Aug 11).

This year's theme was "Reigniting our flair", and performances featured thematic props and mobile displays created from recyclable materials.

Rag and Flag has been a mainstay of the NUSSU's annual activities since the 1950s.

"We are proud of this unique tradition that has been nurtured and commemorated by the NUS community," said NUSSU president Jeffrey Lee. "Through the hard work put into preparing both Flag Day and Rag Day, NUS freshmen and seniors have forged new bonds, fostered teamwork and inculcated the spirit of volunteerism."

President Halimah Yacob, who is also the NUS Chancellor, was the guest of honour at the event. Also in attendance was Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung.

Since 2000, NUS students have raised more than $8 million in donations for their beneficiaries through the annual event.