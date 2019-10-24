NUS, NTU named in top 100 in Reuters' list of world's most innovative universities

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) both climbed up the list ofthe most innovative universities in the world, according to a ranking compiled by news agency Reuters.

NUS climbed five spots to rank 58th, while NTU made its first appearance in the top 100 of the global list to occupy the 67th position.

The World's Most Innovative Universities list, which identifies and ranks the educational institutions doing the most to advance science, invent new technologies and power new markets and industries, was released on Wednesday (Oct 23). It is based on proprietary data and analysis including patent filings and research paper citations.

Stanford University in the US held its position as No. 1.

In a separate index that tracks contributions to research articles, NTU came in second while the Singapore University of Technology and Design was ranked 70th.

The inaugural Nature Index Young Universities ranking, which lists the world's top universities aged 50 years or younger by their research output, was released on Thursday (Oct 24).

In yet another ranking - the US News & World Report's Best Global Universities Rankings - released on Tuesday (Oct 22), NUS and NTU were ranked 34th and 43rd respectively.

Last year, NUS came in 38th while NTU was 49th.

Related Story NUS slips 2 spots, NTU rises 3 places in global university rankings

Related Story Making NUS and NTU great Singapore universities

Harvard University took the top spot again.

Published annually, this year's Best Global Universities rankings assessedover 1,000 universities across 81 countries. The rankings are based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

NTU president Subra Suresh said the university has "consistently delivered in terms of research output, innovation and teaching excellence".

Said Professor Suresh: "We have been very successful in attracting top talent from Singapore and from all over the world. Our commitment to excellence in both education and research has also been strong.

"Furthermore, in order to have impact, we need to make sure that research and education not just lead to academic excellence, but that they also contribute significantly to society."