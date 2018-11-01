NUS, NTU move up global university rankings

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have risen up the ranks in the fifth US News & World Report's Best Global Universities Rankings.

NUS was ranked 38th this year, up from the 43rd spot last year, while NTU was 49th, up from the 55th spot.

Harvard University took the top spot again.

Published annually, the rankings take into account 1,250 universities across 75 countries, and are based on 13 indicators that measure their academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

NTU president Subra Suresh said the staff were "committed to the goal of elevating NTU as a great global university".

"However, our pursuit of excellence is not just measured by rankings as they don't always fully convey our strong push for excellence in research, education and innovation not reflected in quantitative metrics," he added.

NUS president Tan Eng Chye also said NUS would "continue to strengthen their position as a hub for high quality and cutting-edge research".