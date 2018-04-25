NUS appoints new deans for public policy and medical schools

SINGAPORE - New deans will be appointed to the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKY School) and the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced on Wednesday (April 25).

Eminent economist Danny Quah will helm the LKY School, taking over from founding dean Kishore Mahbubani, while leading foetal growth and early development clinician and researcher Chong Yap Seng will be appointed the 17th dean of the NUS medical school.

Professor Quah will start serving in his new position from May 1, while Associate Professor Chong will do so from Jan 1 next year.

Professor Quah graduated from Princeton University in 1980 and obtained his PhD in economics from Harvard University. He previously held academic appointments at world-renowned institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Department of Economics, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is chairman of the LKY School governing board, gave his stamp of approval. He said: "Danny is an outstanding scholar and leader, someone who understands the significance of this prestigious school and its talented community of scholars, students and alumni."

Prof Quah is currently the acting dean and Li Ka Shing Professor in Economics at the LKY School.

Prof Chong is a senior consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the National University Hospital. An active researcher, he has received more than $100 million to date in research grant funding.

He will be taking over the duties of the 16th dean of medicine, Associate Professor Yeoh Khay Guan.

A home-grown talent, Prof Chong was himself from the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

He said: "I am deeply honoured to be given the privilege of leading Singapore's oldest and biggest medical school. Like the majority of doctors in Singapore, I am an alumnus myself and am aware of the central role the school plays in healthcare.

"Building on the work of my illustrious predecessors, I will do my best to ensure that the school continues improving the health and lives of Singaporeans through excellence in education, research and innovation, and a full-hearted commitment to service."