NTU signs MOU with University of California to expand collaboration in research and exchange

SINGAPORE - The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) will partner with the University of California (UC) system to expand collaboration between the two institutions.

Under a memorandum of understanding that spans five years, NTU and US-based UC will explore activities to further the exchange of faculty and students, the universities said in a joint statement on Tuesday (Feb 19).

The two institutions will also explore joint research efforts in areas that include climate change, health, technology and innovation.

The UC is a system of 10 campuses, five medical centres, three affiliated national laboratories and a statewide agriculture and natural resources programme.

Professor Subra Suresh, president of NTU, said both universities are "globally recognised" for research, education, innovation and commitment to societal impact.

"By combining our strengths and by deepening our collaboration, we can magnify this impact to address a number of global challenges," he added.

Prof Suresh signed the agreement on behalf of NTU, while UC president Janet Napolitano represented UC.

Professor Napolitano and her delegation are in Singapore on a two-day visit.

On Monday, she gave a lecture and participated in a dialogue attended by about 300 students, faculty and members of the public.

"I am excited to be in Singapore this week to explore new opportunities for UC to collaborate with leading higher education institutions such as NTU Singapore," she said.

"With its teaching, research, and public service mission, the University of California is committed to boldly confronting the most pressing global challenges. Establishing robust international partnerships is critical to this effort."

NTU said the MOU builds on the university's existing academic and research collaborations with UC campuses such as UC Berkeley, UC Davis and UC Irvine.

According to NTU, about 180 students participate in academic exchanges in the US annually.

Another 175 students take part in exchange programmes at US partner-universities under the Global Engineering Education Exchange network that enables undergraduate engineering students to study and intern abroad.