NTU receives $9m boost to attract researchers from Swedish universities

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Tuesday (Sept 25) received a $9-million gift to help establish a new postdoctoral fellowship programme that will span six years.

The gift was from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation, the largest private financier of research in Sweden, which supports Swedish research and education, mainly in medicine, technology and the natural sciences.

Under the fellowship programme, promising postdoctoral candidates from Sweden can carry out their research at NTU from next year.

Over the next six years, 40 fellows will be appointed. Each appointment will last two years.

Fellows who decide to return to a Swedish university after the two-year period may receive further support from the foundation.

NTU president Subra Suresh said the partnership would "leverage the strengths of NTU and Swedish universities to nurture talent and build intellectual capacity in many disciplines".

He added: "This new gift by the foundation to NTU will benefit not just the two countries, but the rest of the world.

"It will support a cohort of young researchers working in many areas of importance and benefit to society."