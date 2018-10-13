NTU launches mobile app offering courses to working professionals

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has launched a mobile app with eight learning courses aimed at working professionals.

The courses are open to alumni and the public, and cover topics such as data analytics and cyber security.

The app, called DeltaKneW Academy, was launched at an annual homecoming event on Saturday (Oct 13) for the university's alumni.

NTU president Subra Suresh said: "Lifelong learning is very important. We need to keep abreast of new skills and technologies, and we want to help our alumni to do so too, for their personal growth and development."

Each course takes about seven hours to complete and costs $400 to $500, although SkillsFuture subsidies of 70 per cent are available for Singaporean or permanent resident applicants.

Those over 40 can get a subsidy of up to 90 per cent. Further course credits of up to $1,600 will be given to NTU alumni.

Each course involves short videos, quizzes and reading material. A certificate will be awarded on completion.

At the homecoming event, 37 alumni were also given awards for their contributions to the university and society.

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong was the guest of honour and presented the awards. Asia-Pacific chief executive for global commodities logistic giant Trafigura Group Tan Chin Hwee was one of three alumni to receive the Nanyang Distinguished Alumni Award - the highest honour for NTU's alumni. Mr Tan is a Nanyang Business School alumnus.

The two other recipients were Mr Lim Chow Kiat, managing director and chief executive of GIC, and founder of the Mayapada Group Dato' Sri Dr Tahir.