No more streaming for students: Full transcript of speech by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung

LEARN FOR LIFE - ONE SECONDARY EDUCATION, MANY SUBJECT BANDS

1. Mr Chairman, I thank the members for their questions and my colleagues for answering most of them. I will address the last set of questions. This will be followed by a joint segment between MOE, MND, MOM and MSF, where Second Minister Indranee Rajah will address questions concerning the uplifting of disadvantaged students.

INTRODUCTION

2. We have been implementing significant changes to the education system over the past few years. This is despite Singapore's education system being highly regarded around the world and producing good student outcomes. In our current position, it is tempting to be complacent and to only tweak at the edges, but that would be a mistake. We must keep improving to ensure the system is fit for the future, and take bold steps when necessary.

3. Where we can build new pathways, we will. Where appropriate, we will also invest resources to enhance education infrastructure. But at our advanced stage of development, the defining changes are about processes. This is most complex because we are changing the source codes of the system, optimising trade-offs, and finding ways to break out of them.

4. For example, we have to balance the joy of learning and the rigour of education. Our students need proper paper qualifications to open doors to jobs, but also need to pick up the skills which they need to progress in life, and which are harder to credential. We are recalibrating the balance where necessary.

5. In this context, I will talk about the following today:

a) First, a programme to further improve our education infrastructure.

b) Second, an update on how the SkillsFuture movement. SMS Chee Hong Tat has spoken about this, and I will focus on how SkillsFuture has led to building of new pathways in our Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs).

c) Finally, I will talk about the Learn for Life Movement. We have launched two significant thrusts under this Movement. Today, I will talk about the third thrust.

BUILDING JUNIOR COLLEGES FOR THE FUTURE

6. First, infrastructure improvements, specifically for our Junior Colleges (JCs). Mr Ang Wei Neng and Mr Murali Pillai have asked about this.

7. Four pairs of JCs were merged this year. The transition went smoothly, thanks to tremendous effort from all stakeholders - teachers, students, parents and alumni members.

8. They designed new uniforms and school crests, composed new school anthems, and held numerous activities to get students from the merging JCs to know each other better. Anderson Serangoon JC had teachers and students doing the catwalk in the school hall wearing the top three designs of their new uniform, before students voted for their favourite option. Great effort was made to preserve the heritage of the merging JCs, including the adoption of merged names.

9. I congratulate the four merged JCs in starting a new chapter and wish them greater achievements in the future. But more changes are to come, MOE will need to trouble them some more, and I seek their understanding.

10. A few of the merged JCs were among the oldest Government JCs, with campuses that have become somewhat dated. We have been progressively improving the building infrastructure of our ITE and polytechnics. Our old JCs deserve new campuses too.

11. So we will start a multi-year, multi-phase JC Rejuvenation Programme. When choosing which JCs to start with, we considered factors such as the age of the JC, the state of its existing facilities, and the availability of suitable holding sites. We also considered whether MOE would need time to engage stakeholders for the co-funding arrangements, in the case of government-aided JCs.

12. The first phase, starting in 2022, will involve rebuilding three JCs, and upgrading one. They are as follows:

a) First, in the East - Temasek JC, which has the oldest campus among the Government JCs, at 43 years old. We will temporarily house the JC at the former Tampines JC site, which is now vacant, while we rebuild Temasek JC's existing campus.

b) Second, in the West - Jurong Pioneer JC, which is now located at the former Pioneer JC site. Prior to the merger, Jurong JC was one of our oldest Government JCs, at 35 years old. We will build a new campus at the site of the former Jurong JC. Once completed, Jurong Pioneer JC will move there. We chose this permanent site for the merged JC because of its convenience and accessibility, as it is near the Jurong Lake District, and will be served by the future Jurong Region MRT Line.

c) Third, in the North - Anderson Serangoon JC, currently located at the former Anderson JC site. Prior to the merger, both were old JCs, with Anderson JC at 36 years old, and Serangoon JC at 31 years old. After the merger, we decided to locate the merged JC at the former Anderson JC site, as it is next to Yio Chu Kang MRT station, and its facilities can better accommodate the merged JC intake. The same consideration is still valid in deciding the future permanent site of Anderson Serangoon JC. This means that at some point in the next few years, we will need Anderson Serangoon JC to move temporarily to the former Serangoon JC site, and move back to the current site when the new campus is completed. This is not an ideal arrangement because it involves two moves instead of one. We may also have to make additional provisions at the former Serangoon JC site to accommodate the merged JC intake. We will plan the transition so as to minimise hassle for students and staff.

d) Finally, Yishun Innova JC, now located at the former Yishun JC site. Prior to the merger, Yishun was also one of our oldest Government JCs, at 34 years old. We will give the former Innova JC site a significant upgrade, since it is not old enough to be rebuilt. Once completed, we will move Yishun Innova there. We chose this as the permanent site because it will be served by the new Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.

Related Story 4 JCs to be rebuilt or upgraded from 2022: What you need to know

13. Phase One will be completed by around 2025. We are already planning for Phases Two and Three, involving the upgrading of the fourth of the merged JCs - Tampines Meridian, Victoria JC, as well as the older Government-Aided JCs.

14. The new premises will support the evolution of JC education, where lessons are becoming a lot more interactive, and learning more holistic. So instead of just the classrooms we have today, we will have seminar rooms which are modular and flexible, to support more interactive pedagogies. We will make the campuses more digitally-enabled. We will have facilities that encourage sports and CCAs, such as indoor sports halls, which will be designed so that they can be open for community use too. The JCs will have campuses that are fit for the future.

DEVELOPMENTS AT INSTITUTES OF HIGHER LEARNING

15. Next, I will give an update on new pathways in our IHLs, as part of the SkillsFuture movement.

16. Dr Lim Wee Kiak asked about the progress of aptitude-based admissions. Indeed, admission systems are moving away from an over-emphasis on academic grades. NUS has recently announced that they are looking out for polytechnic students with an entrepreneurial spirit. Starting this year, NTU will introduce aptitude-based admissions for 40 of its 111 degree programmes.

17. In a similar vein, we introduced aptitude-based admissions at ITE and the polytechnics, through the Early Admission Exercise (EAE). EAE has sparked a host of education and career guidance activities in secondary schools. Students go through personality assessments, speak to industry practitioners and counsellors, and visit companies, to discover their interests and strengths. This is a good thing, for self-discovery is a worthwhile investment of time and effort in secondary school.

18. EAE will be rigorously run. The IHLs will require candidates not to merely declare, but to also demonstrate their interests and passions through portfolios, activities outside of school, or knowledge of a particular subject outside of the formal curriculum. Interviews will have to be skilfully conducted.

19. It is inevitable that with EAE, the polytechnics will receive more appeals from applicants, which they will evaluate objectively and independently. The rise in appeals is to be expected because ultimately, EAE is an alternate entry pathway to IHLs and will involve qualitative judgement and assessment. This is essential, and we must learn how to adapt to this and do this well, if we want to shift away from an over-emphasis on academic grades, and help our students adjust to the realities of working life.

20. This year, admission to polytechnics saw a record number of EAE applicants at almost 14,000 - 10% more than last year. We expect the final enrolment through EAE to stabilise at about 20% of the total polytechnic intake.

21. With EAE well established, this year, it will be expanded to working adults for the first time, with consideration given to their current and relevant work experience, and not just their previous school examination results.

22. Mr Saktiandi Supaat asked if the current procedures for application to polytechnics disadvantages ITE students. The answer is no, because although ITE students apply after 'O'-Level students, they belong to separate queues, with separate places set aside for both groups of students.

23. The way we deliver higher education has also shifted, with new work-learn pathways that champion 'learning by doing'.

24. In 2017 we launched the ITE Work-Learn Technical Diploma. These courses provide ITE graduates with a skills-based apprenticeship pathway to attain a diploma. Last year, ITE launched four inaugural courses, which enrolled more than 100 students. So in response to Mr Ang Wei Neng's question, yes, ITE will expand the programme. This year, ITE will launch ten new courses, and it is planning to launch more courses the following year.

25. 'Learning by doing' is also championed by our polytechnics and universities. Today, we have more than 100 Earn-and-Learn Programmes, and these have collectively placed 3,300 trainees into various industries.

26. Our universities have launched a total of 16 SkillsFuture Work-Study Degree Programmes, admitting over 150 students. One of the work-learn programmes that I found especially meaningful was the one for social work, at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

27. The social work industry requires Social Workers to hold university degrees. However, that impedes the career prospects of polytechnic diploma graduates in social work, many of whom pursue their courses out of passion, but ironically, cannot be certified as social workers. They should be given the opportunity to pursue a career in the field.

28. Hence, MSF and SUSS have developed a pathway for this group of diploma graduates. They can start work in the sector as Associate Social Workers. With good performance, they can be admitted into a Bachelor's programme in Social Work at SUSS, delivered in work-learn format. The students' prior education and working experience will be recognised, and they can complete the degree programme in 1.5 years, upon which they will become certified Social Workers.

29. SUSS can do this because of its unique role, as a university catering to working adults. Some years ago, I informed the former President of Singapore, the late Mr S.R. Nathan, that our Autonomous Universities (AUs) were keen to name a faculty after him. He said that if that was to be done, he would like it to be a faculty of UniSIM (the precursor to SUSS). Because in his words: "It is a university for someone like me." Today, we have the S. R. Nathan School of Human Development at SUSS.

30. So to Associate Professor Walter Theseira's question, MOE will certainly support all AUs, and pay special attention to our new AUs. When MOE says: "Every school is a good school", we do not mean that every school is the same, but that each has its own unique strengths and is good in its own way. And whether a school is good or not depends on how well it fits the child, not whether the school is popular and branded. The same concept applies to our AUs.

LEARN FOR LIFE - 'ONE SECONDARY EDUCATION, MANY SUBJECT BANDS'

31. Finally, I will now talk about how we will introduce greater flexibility in our secondary school system, by further expanding Subject-Based Banding (SBB).

32. Mr Leon Pereira talked about the importance of cultivating a 'can-do' spirit and resilience amongst our students. Ms Denise Phua and Dr Intan talked about moving away from an unhealthy tuition culture.

33. How students, parents and teachers behave, and what they focus on, are the result of deeply ingrained incentive structures in our labour market, the education system, and the way that society recognises success. We cannot tackle these cultural issues with another promotional campaign or by adding more to our curriculum.

Related Story Has streaming run its course?

34. Having said that, we are not helpless either. With the evolution of our education system, and the broadening and rebalancing of how we measure success, we can shift our current culture. Indeed, we are starting to see changes. This is why we launched the Learn for Life Movement last year.

35. This Movement is a holistic, comprehensive and multi-year plan to evolve our education system for the future. There are a few major thrusts under the Learn for Life Movement, and MOE has launched two of them.

36. The first is to balance rigour and joy. If learning is just stress with no joy, there will be little chance of sparking passion and self-motivation that drives lifelong learning. This is why we are revamping the Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) scoring system, introducing applied learning in schools, and cutting down examinations.

37. The second thrust is Uplifting Pupils in Life and Inspiring Families Taskforce (UPLIFT). MOE has established an inter-agency UPLIFT taskforce led by Second Minister Indranee Rajah, to tackle the challenge of inequality. She will talk about the work of UPLIFT later.

38. Today, I will explain the third thrust - 'One secondary education, many subject bands'.

39. As Members know, our secondary school system comprises three streams - Express, Normal (Academic) or N(A), and Normal (Technical), or N(T). Ms Denise Phua, Mr Ang Wei Neng, Mr Charles Chong, Mr Louis Ng and Dr Intan have raised concerns about the streaming system. In fact, Ms Denise Phua and Dr Intan - both passionate educators - have called for a review of the streaming system for many years now. This year, Mr Louis Ng has joined in the call.

Customisation versus Stigmatisation

40. Let me first explain the background of streaming.

41. Streaming was implemented during the 'efficiency-driven' phase of the education system in the 1980's and 1990's. We were concerned about the huge number of dropouts who could not read or write at the end of primary school. We had to move away from a one-size-fits-all education system because if a student could not catch up with their lessons, they would lose interest and drop out.

42. Through streaming, we customised education according to the learning rates of our students. It has successfully reduced school attrition rates from about a one-third of every cohort in the 1970's to less than 1% today. The introduction of the N(T) stream contributed significantly to this outcome. We are still benefitting from the legacy of the 'efficiency-driven' education system.

43. Over time, parents and students also began to see the benefit of learning at a pace and rigour suited to their academic abilities. Today, for students whose PSLE scores allow them a choice between two streams, there are in fact many who prefer a stream where they can study at a more comfortable pace, and gain confidence from being a 'bigger fish in a smaller pond'.

44. However, there are some downsides to streaming too. There is always some margin of error, especially if streaming is done at a young age. Further, in its original form, streaming assumed that students needed a certain pace of learning in all their subjects, whereas many students, in fact, have uneven strengths across different subjects.

45. Finally, and more importantly, entering a stream that is considered 'lower' can carry a certain stigma or be self-limiting. Students can develop a mindset where they tell themselves, "I am only a Normal stream student, so this is as good as I can be." It can become self-fulfilling. Jack Neo's movie, 'I Not Stupid', lent voice to these sentiments and resonated with many Singaporeans.

46. We have been grappling with this trade-off - between customisation and stigmatisation. That is why over the years, we have made significant changes to the streaming system.

Changes to Streaming Over the Years

47. A major transition took place from the mid 2000's, when MOE phased out streaming in primary school over four years. As Members would recall, we had three streams in primary school - EM1, EM2 and EM3.

48. The first step was to merge EM1 and EM2, since the only difference between the two streams was the standard of Mother Tongue Language (MTL).

49. Later, MOE shifted to customising learning not at the stream level, but at the subject level. We introduced different standards for the subjects - Standard and Foundation for English, Math and Science; and Higher, Standard and Foundation for MTL. We called this Subject-Based Banding, or SBB.

50. Hence, by 2008, instead of having three streams, we had a single primary school course. Within the course, students could learn subjects at different standards, based on SBB.

51. There were sceptical people who asked, "What's the difference between streaming and SBB? It's old wine in a new bottle. You merely changed the labels of EM 1, 2, 3 to new subject labels called Higher, Standard and Foundation!"

52. There is a big difference. Streaming separates education into different courses, and we place students into each course. So each course is like a big jar. You can put different cookies into the jar, but when you label the jar as pineapple tarts, all the goodies in it get labelled too, accurately or inaccurately.

53. SBB changes this fundamentally. Essentially, we break the jar, students come out of it, take subjects of varying difficulty, based on their academic ability. Taking one or two subjects at the Foundation level does not label the child. And equally important, it encourages students to find their strengths. Since we introduced SBB, many students who would previously have been in the EM3 stream ended up taking one or more subjects at a higher level. So this way, we continued to reap the benefits of customisation of education, but minimised the downsides of labelling.

54. This is much harder to do for secondary school, because of the larger number of subjects involved. More than a decade ago, we started a form of SBB, by allowing students in the N(A) and N(T) streams to take up to two subjects at a higher level starting from Sec 3, if they had done well in those subjects in their first two years.

55. It worked well, and in 2014, we formalised a bolder form of SBB in 12 pilot secondary schools. N(A) and N(T) students in lower secondary too could take English, Mother Tongue Languages (MTL), Maths, and Science at a more rigorous standard, if their PSLE scores or school examination results for these subjects justified it.

56. The results of this new pilot have been encouraging. About half of the N(A) students in the pilot schools took up subjects at the Express level. 25% of N(A) students took one Express level subject; another 11% took two subjects, and over 10% took three subjects, or were laterally transferred to the Express stream. If we had included MTL, the numbers would be even higher. The numbers for N(T) students taking N(A) level subjects were quite similar.

57. As of now, the two batches of students who have participated in SBB in the pilot schools have completed their secondary school national examinations. Their results show that Normal and Express stream students, taking the same O-level examinations, perform comparably.

58. To illustrate, for the national examinations in 2018, 25% of Secondary Four N(A) students who took O-level English got A1 or A2, compared to 24% for Express students. For O-level Maths, 26% of N(A) students got A1 or A2, compared to 50% for Express students. For O-level Combined Science, it was 33% for N(A), compared to 34% for Express students.

59. The Normal stream students have held their own. Our surveys also showed that students, parents and teachers overwhelmingly welcome it. Given the positive outcomes, last year, we expanded SBB to cover all secondary schools.

60. We are now ready to take a further, major move. It will involve a few significant policy steps over the next few years. Let me explain the process.

One Secondary Education, Many Subject Bands

61. There will be two important milestones - 2020 and 2024.

62. Beginning in 2020, about 25 pilot secondary schools will implement Full Subject-Based Banding, or Full SBB, with more schools joining in subsequent years. How is Full SBB different from the SBB of today? There are three main differences.

63. One, we will allow lower secondary school students to study more subjects at a higher level - not just English, MTL, Maths and Science, but also others, such as Geography, History, and Literature. As it may be difficult to ascertain the level suitable for students using just their PSLE results, MOE and schools will develop guidelines and assessment mechanisms, including using Secondary One year-end examinations.

64. Next, we will also allow students of one stream the flexibility to take a subject offered in another stream, to broaden their learning and experiences, or in instances where customisation will help the student. Express students today are already exposed to technical subjects such as Design and Technology. In time, Express students may take subjects offered in the Normal stream, such as Mobile Robotics.

65. Three, beyond the academic aspects, Full SBB will also give pilot schools an opportunity to reshape the social environment in schools to benefit their students. Day- to-day practices in schools play a big part in shaping a child's self-confidence, possibly much more than the academic curriculum.

66. I learned this from Mr Tan Chor Pang, the principal of Boon Lay Secondary. The late-coming and absenteeism rates amongst Normal stream students in the school had not been healthy. However, he observed that when it came to Co- Curricular Activities (CCAs), the students were very engaged. In an unprecedented move, and leveraging the fact that Boon Lay Secondary has a smaller enrolment, Chor Pang decided to re-organise form classes according to CCAs rather than academic streams. Almost immediately, late-coming and absenteeism rates plunged.

67. I was fascinated by this unorthodox practice and decided to visit the school and speak to teachers and students. I found out that students would gather in their CCA groups for morning assembly, Character and Citizenship Education classes and learning journeys. For academic lessons, they would break out into different classes based on SBB.

68. I asked the students: "Why the big reduction in late-coming and absenteeism rates?" The students were frank. They told me that many of them had family and other personal issues. Teachers and counsellors could help, but they could not replace the much-needed peer support that they received from their seniors in CCA. Now, they look forward to attending morning assembly, because that is when they meet friends and seniors from their CCA groups.

69. As one student told me: "I can pour my heart out to my seniors every morning before assembly, even if it is for ten minutes. But to do that, I must come to school, and on time!"

70. Another Normal stream student told me something profound. He said that in the past, during morning assembly, a teacher might admonish a noisy class by saying: "4N(T), please keep quiet!" All the other N(T) students immediately felt like they were singled out. Now, the teacher would say: "NCC, keep quiet!" It is an entirely different feeling.

71. The students who have gone through almost two years of the new form class system in Boon Lay Secondary have recently completed their national examinations. Across the school, results had shown improvement. MOE will need to study their results further, but there is now a genuine belief that the social environment of the school can positively influence a student's academic behaviour and performance.

72. I also visited Edgefield Secondary, which had decided to re-organise form classes to include students from all three streams, starting from this year. Each Secondary One form class goes through about half of their lessons together, for subjects like Character and Citizenship Education, Design and Technology, Art, Music, and Physical Education, where there is little need to customise lessons based on academic abilities. The other half, comprising other academic subjects such as English, MTL, Maths and Science, are taken in subject classes according to their level of ability, i.e. in line with SBB.

73. It has only been a couple of months, but feedback has been generally good. The students I spoke to were happy. The teachers noticed that students were helping each other more in class, and students from Normal stream were stepping forward to take up leadership roles during group work.

74. I chatted with several students at the canteen. I asked them: "How are your parents responding to this?" Most students told me their parents thought that this was a better arrangement. One said his parents thought it was "Awesome."

75. The principal, Mr Lee Peck Ping, told me that a handful of parents were concerned that this might slow down learning in class. Peck Ping painstakingly explained how SBB worked, what students learned as a form class, and how classes for academic subjects were still banded based on the learning abilities of the students. He was able to address the concerns of most parents.

76. A very small number of parents were still worried, and felt that had they known, they would have enrolled their children in another school. I understand the concerns of these parents. But Edgefield Secondary was making the right trade-off, to develop students both academically and socially. It was in its own way, taking the lead in reshaping our existing culture for the better.

77. Schools such as Boon Lay and Edgefield are important trailblazers and I thank them. After several years of progressively implementing SBB, and with good outcomes both academically and socially, the time is right for us to move to Full SBB.

78. Implementing Full SBB will be a multi-year transition. We should not underestimate the challenge of this move. There are major operational challenges, such as time-tabling. Schools will need time to learn, adapt and innovate.

79. By the start of 2024, we will be ready to take the next step, which is the most crucial. Two things will happen then.

80. One, we would have rolled out Full SBB and new ways of organising form classes, across the education system. The pioneering practices such as in Boon Lay and Edgefield will become the norm.

81. Two, to reflect the reality of Full SBB as a more flexible, single course, we will enrol the first batch of Secondary One students, who will graduate with a common secondary school certificate. This common certificate will combine the current O-level, N(A) and N(T) certificates. It will list the subjects completed and the standard band of each subject. This is similar to the 'A'-level certificate for JCs today, which states the subjects and the standards they are completed in - whether it is H1, H2 or H3.

82. For secondary schools, we will use G1, G2 or G3. G stands for 'General'. G1 will roughly correspond to today's N(T) standard, G2 to N(A) standard, and G3 to Express standard.

83. Singapore and Cambridge will co-brand this new certificate, as both are strong international brand names in education, which will enhance the recognition and value of the certificate.

84. With Full SBB implemented, form classes re-organised across the board, and a combined secondary education certificate, we would have effectively merged Express, N(A) and N(T) streams into a single course. The Express, N(A) and N(T) streams, and their labels, will therefore be phased out.

85. So from three education streams, we will now have 'One secondary education, many subject bands'. We will no longer have fishes swimming down three separate streams, but one broad river, with each fish negotiating its own journey.

Key Policy Considerations

86. I am sure that there are many questions on how all this will work. Let me answer a few key ones.

87. An immediate question is whether we will still keep Secondary Five. It is a key concern amongst students and parents, because for N(A) students today, attaining the O-Levels through Secondary Five helps them access polytechnics and JCs.

88. Our plan is that by 2024, all students enrolling into Secondary One will go through a four-year curriculum, for all subject bands. At the end of Secondary Four, in 2027, these students will attain the common certificate with various subject permutations - six G3 subjects and one G2 subject, or five G3 and two G2, or two G3, three G2 and one G1, and so on.

89. This will require us to undertake a review of our post-secondary posting system, so that students taking a combination of G1, G2 and G3 subjects, can be fairly considered for ITE, polytechnic and JCs. Our review will recognise students' particular strengths that make them suitable for specific post-secondary courses.

90. 2024 is a few years away, and we will use this time to undertake this review. We will also explore other alternatives to a fifth year in secondary schools, which may be like the Polytechnic Foundation Programme, to help students who have completed their secondary education enter our polytechnics or JCs.

91. Another question is "Currently, the great majority of secondary schools admit students from the Express, N(A) and N(T) streams. How will the secondary school posting system change?"

92. MOE has thought this through, and concluded that it is better not to disrupt the current posting system. This means that secondary schools should continue to admit students across three PSLE scoring bands, even though the streams have been merged.

93. Educationally, this approach is both practical and reasonable, because the transition from Primary Six to Secondary One is significant for all students, and we need students to start off well. PSLE still serves as a useful initial gauge of the subject bands that each student is most suited for at the beginning of Secondary One.

94. So students admitted in the first PSLE scoring band will initially take mostly G1 subjects, those in the second PSLE scoring band will take mostly G2 subjects, and those in the third take mostly G3 subjects. Admitting students across three PSLE score bands will allow schools to offer subjects of all bands.

95. Then once in secondary school, students can discover and further develop their strengths and interests, and Full SBB will enable them to diverge into various paths, taking a combination of subjects across different bands.

96. There is also an important social consideration. Admitting students from different PSLE scoring bands into the same secondary school will ensure that our students get to make friends from diverse backgrounds. Indeed, one of the key objectives of education is forging a cohesive society.

97. This leads to the third question, which is what will happen to Spectra and Crest, which currently take in only N(T) students, and schools with specialised programmes such as NUS High School, the School of Science and Technology, Integrated Programme schools and other schools that take in only Express students? Will MOE mandate that they take in students across three PSLE bands?

98. There is value in having certain schools take a whole-school approach to implementing specialised programmes. Every education system in the world will have schools that cater specifically to different segments of learners, such as those with high academic ability, strengths in specific areas, or who prefer a more technical education.

99. Such a diverse education system can complement the plan to move beyond streaming. We should maintain and balance diversity across schools and within schools, to allow us to better cater to the educational needs and strengths of different groups of students.

100. The downside is the lack of mixing in these more specialised schools. These schools must make a special effort to recruit students from all backgrounds, including through Direct School Admissions. They will have to ensure that students participate actively in inter-school mixing opportunities, such as combined schools CCAs, Outward Bound School camps, and Values-in-Action projects. I can see many of the principals from the specialised schools working very hard to do better in this aspect.

101. There is also scope for these specialised schools to offer more subject options. Spectra and Crest should offer more N(A) compared to today, and could possibly also offer a few Express-level subjects. Similarly, in time, it will also make sense for the schools that take in only Express students to offer some subjects at the N(A) or N(T) level. After all, customisation of education, and catering more flexibly to the varied interests and abilities of students, will benefit them.

CONCLUSION

102. Mr Chairman, let me conclude. The emphasis of our education system has evolved over the years. Four decades ago, we made major progress in customising education to reduce student attrition. From two decades ago, we have been redesigning the system to develop the varied abilities of our students.

103. What is our focus now? In the digital era, knowledge has become very accessible, while skills carry a premium. Skills - both technical and soft - are what make us human, and inoculate us from being replaced by computers and robots. But skills take a lifetime to acquire and hone, and one must be driven by passion to do so.

104. Skills. Passion. Growth. In this phase, more than ever, we are centred on the need to learn for life, to prepare our students for the future.

105. The third thrust of our 'Learn for Life' movement - 'One secondary education, many subject bands' - is another step in this direction, and a major effort to remake secondary school pathways.

106. We are able to take these steps now because of the work that was done in the past - merging primary school streams, introducing SBB, experimenting with different ways of organising classes. So, in a way, whatever I have announced could have been anticipated. In fact, many MPs who urged for the phasing out of streaming, made references to SBB, and articulated their ideas as a natural extension of SBB.

107. This has to be our attitude when it comes to education - never complacent, always anticipating the future, figuring out what needs to change next, planning it out, and implementing at a pace that takes into account the trade-offs, complexities, and the immense impact any changes will have on students. We should never stay frozen for long periods, only to make sudden big changes years later. So any change analogous to the slaughtering of any animal is most likely a bad idea.

108. I am confident that 'One secondary education, many subject bands' will benefit many students. Let me share with the House a personal story.

109. I grew up in a Chinese speaking family, and read only Chinese comics when I was young. I entered Primary One without being able to speak or read much English. My late mother, a Chinese teacher, tried to coach me, but her English was also limited.

110. Then sometime in Primary Three, I had a eureka moment, when I figured out that if 'b-a-r' reads 'bar', and 'b-e-r' reads 'ber', and if I put the two together it became 'bar-ber'. In other words, I figured out phonics.

111. From then on, I started to read some English books. I could read the sentences, but hardly knew what they meant. In secondary school, my English standard was what my classmates would describe as 'cannot swim.' This affected other language- dependent subjects such as History and Geography. I passed by memorising large chunks of text, which I could regurgitate during examinations.

112. If I were in primary school today, I would probably have been put into a Learning Support Programme, which would have helped me greatly. In secondary school, it would also have been better for me to be placed in a less demanding band for English, which would give me time to pick up the basics, and then upgrade to more demanding band if I could meet the standard. I should have done G2 English.

113. There are some students who are very strong in every academic subject. But most, like myself, have uneven strengths, and specific weaknesses. It is just the way humans are. The challenge of our education system is to cater to that, to give us time to blossom at different points in our lives, while anchoring the belief that we can grow and get better.

114. That is the central purpose of this change. It is not for academically strong and well-rounded students to take the easy way out and take less demanding subjects, nor is it about over-stretching students to take subjects that are beyond their ability at that point in time.

115. This change will help us to customise education for students, while minimising the effect of labelling and stigmatisation. It will encourage a growth mindset amongst all our students. We are breaking out of a dilemma that we have been grappling with for so many years.

116. In making this change, we are developing a child with the knowledge that the pace of his or her learning changes over time, all the way to adulthood. We are acting on our conviction that our students benefit most when there is diversity across schools and within schools. Above all, we are guided by our belief that no child's fate is fixed, and if an environment that encourages growth and development and promotes holistic education, they will fulfil their potential to be sons and daughters of Singapore whom we are proud of.

117. Mr Chairman, thank you.