New school year sees shift from exams, a test for some parents

SINGAPORE - The first day of school can be nerve-racking for some children and their parents, but this year they can look forward to a shift from schools being examination heavy.

Primary 1 and 2 pupils will not need to sit any examinations from this year, while Secondary 1 students will skip the mid-year exams.

Over the next two years, Primary 3, Primary 5 and Secondary 3 students will also no longer need to sit the mid-year exams.

These were among the changes the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced last year in a bid to get schools, students and parents to move away from focusing too much on grades, and to help students discover the joy of learning.

At Huamin Primary School on Wednesday (Jan 2), parents told The Straits Times that like the schools and the children, they too will need to adjust.

Madam Alissyazana Zainal has two daughters at the school in Yishun, in Primary 1 and Primary 3.

"Not having exams is good and bad, but I'm more inclined to think it's good. Exams stress out parents and kids," the senior bank officer said.

Madam Alissyazana, 33, described how her older daughter struggled with nerves while preparing for the Primary 2 year-end exams last year.

"In the days leading up to the exams, she had cold feet. She told us she didn't want to sit the exams," she added.

But her daughter had no trouble with class tests.

"The word 'exam' is just a label, but it scares the children," said Madam Alissyazana.

Housewife Angela Chin, 48, who has a Primary 4 son in the same school, said although not having exams would make it easier for parents as well, they would still need to figure out how they can ensure their children keep up with school work.

With the changes, a pupil's progress will be assessed through bite-sized pieces of work such as worksheets, class work and homework.

Mrs Mumtaj Menon-Ibrahim, Huamin Primary's head of English, said the school had introduced such formative assessments about four years ago.

Through these assessments, pupils can get immediate feedback from their teachers, after activities like oral performances or Pick and Tell, which is similar to Show and Tell.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, who was at the school to launch a mobile application, told parents that for every exam cut, teachers will get about three more weeks for curriculum time, taking into account preparation and revision time.

Mr Ong had previously said there was a need to rebalance the overemphasis on assessment, and shift the focus to teaching and learning.

Instead of exams, bite-sized assessments will give teachers a more complete picture of pupils' progress, he said.

The new year will also see schools being given guidelines where only one class test for each subject per term is counted towards the year-end score.

Report books will also no longer show a student's position in relation to class and cohort, and failing marks will not be highlighted.

Other academic indicators like students' L1R5 (English plus five relevant subjects) or L1R4 score will not be reflected for the lower secondary levels.

With the removal of grades at Primary 1 and 2, the MOE will adjust the academic criteria for Edusave awards.

The awards will now recognise pupils' attitudes to learning, such as diligence, curiosity, collaboration and enthusiasm.

On Wednesday, Mr Ong also launched the Parents Gateway mobile application which allows parents to communicate with the primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges their children are in.

Among other things, parents can use the free app to give consent for their children to participate in school activities.